WWE to take care of Bray Wyatt’s family post his passing with special Legends contract

WWE Universe was shocked after the WWE head of creatives, Triple H, informed on August 24, 2023, the tragic passing away of former WWE champion Bray Wyatt. The news shocked the world.

Bray Wyatt was undoubtedly one of the best WWE superstars of all time. Later, the reason for his death was revealed in a report by Fightful.

“I was permitted to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID exacerbated heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away," reporter Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, said in a tweet on X.

Recently, father of the late Bray Wyatt Mike Rotunda appeared on Wrasslin Talk with Mayor McCall and talked about his late son Bray Wyatt and revealed WWE is putting Bray Wyatt on a Legends contract and all his proceedings will go to his family.

He even asked fans to buy more and more Bray Wyatt stuff and mentioned the revenue will go directly to his kids.

WWE has now decided to step up and help his family and offered him a Legends contract.

ALSO READ: JoJo Offerman reveals today would've been her wedding with Bray Wyatt: What happened to the WWE star and how did he die?

Advertisement

What are Legend contracts of WWE?

WWE’s legend deal is generally for former WWE superstars and Hall of Famer. Legend signed with WWE under Legend contract will be featured in WWE video games and WWE will even sell their merchandise on their official site.

Legends under contract often promote WWE at different places and WWE even arranges meet and greet with fans.

A legend signed under legends contracts gets commissions of the sales and fixed revenue depends on their contracts.

Some of the superstars under Legend contacts are Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and many more.

For the unversed, Windham Rotunda(Bray Wyatt) was the proud father of four children two daughters from his ex-wife and one son and a daughter from his fiancee Jojo Offerman former WWE announcer.

Recently, JoJo Offerman informed fans that Bray and she were set to get married this month.

ALSO READ: MJF reacts to former AEW rival CM Punk making surprise WWE return: Find out what he said