WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns all title defenses in the year 2023 : Recap

Roman Reigns is unarguably one of the greatest champions of WWE ever. He is breaking multiple records over the years. He was crowned universal champion after he returned and captured the universal title in 2020 Payback.

He also managed to capture the WWE championship at WrestleMania 38. He faced Brock Lesnar in a main event match for title unification winner takes it all. Roman Reigns has now surpassed approximately 1200 plus days as the undisputed champion of the world.

Roman Reigns has wiped out every possible big challenger on the roaster and has occasionally defended his title this year 2023.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his title this Crown Jewel 2023 which is reportedly his last defence of this year including this title defence Head of the Table has defended his title only five times this year.

Roman Reigns all defenses of the year 2023: Recap

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens: Royal Rumble 2023

At that time Roman Reigns faction was at the peak of their game with Sami Zayn finally proving his loyalty to the members of Bloodline at Survivor Series 2022. Kevin Ownes was set to take his revenge against Roman Reigns and they were booked to have a match at Royal Rumble 2023.

Sami Zayn has a long history with Kevin Ownes. Kevin is his long-time friend and he avoids hurting Ownes during the rivalry. Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Ownes in the main event of Royal Rumble 2022.

The moment of the night was when Sami Zayn turned his back on Roman Reigns and took a chair shoot at him instead of Kevin Ownes

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn: Elimination Chamber 2023

After Sami Zayn turned on the bloodline Roman Reigns was set to defend his undisputed championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023 at Sami Zayn’s hometown. This title defense of Roman Reigns is counted as one of the best title defenses of Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns emerged as the winner of the match after Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa interfered.

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes: WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as a surprise opponent of Seth Rollins and was massively loved by fans quickly earning his spot on the top of the WWE roster.

Rhodes injured himself in the trilogy fight with Seth Rollins and performed at a classic match with an injured hand. American Nightmare made his return at the classic Royal Rumble 2023 match and won the Royal Rumble match and secured his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes had an intense match against Roman Reigns and nearly defeated him in a close matchup. In the final moments of the match, Solo Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain his championship.

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso: SummerSlam 2023

WWE started planting seeds of rivalry between Jey and Roman Reigns very long from the beginning when Sami Zayn joined and the final blow was on Night of Champions 2023. Where Usos decided to turn their back on Roman Reigns.

Later Jey Uso was booked to face Roman Reigns one more time for his undisputed championship. The ending of the match shocked the world when Jimmy Uso turned his back on his twin brother. Roman Reigns retained his title

Roman Reigns vs LA Knight: Crown Jewel 2023

Roman Reigns took a break from WWE television after defeating his cousin and then returned to build his match for Crown Jewel 2023. Megastar LA Knight showed up and earned his first title shot at Tribal Chief at the grandest stage of Crown Jewel 2023. The fifth edition of Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Roman Reigns is a heavy favorite to win this Crown Jewel 2023 match.

