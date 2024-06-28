WWE US Champ Logan Paul Sues YouTuber CoffeeZilla Over CryptoZoo Scam Accusations

Logan Paul has many different ventures besides wrestling for WWE. The United States Champion recently sued YouTuber Stephen Findeisei, who goes by the name Coffeezilla for alleging his failed project, CryptoZoo, a scam. CoffeeZilla made numerous videos on Logan Paul's failed blockchain game, calling him a scammer.

TMZ was the first to report about Logan Paul suing CoffeeZilla in a defamation case. Stephen knew Logan shouldn't be blamed for the failed project, but the former continued calling him a scammer through his videos, claims the Maverick.

Even though the social media star promised a fusion of investment and game through CryptoZoo, it never became a reality. He hired the likes of Jake Greenbaum and Eddie Ibanez to lead the project. However, Logan stated that he was swindled by these two previously trusted men.

What was Logan Paul's CryptoZoo?

As the name suggests, CryptoZoo is related to cryptocurrency. It was the brainchild of Logan Paul, who officially launched it in 2021. Through an innovative idea, the 29-year-old promised to bring the world of cryptocurrency and games together.

With the help of NFT or non-fungible tokens, the players of the game could buy different animals as part of the game. They even named their own cryptocurrency. After investing more than a million dollars in that project, Paul promoted the game on his social media platforms.

When he realized the failure of CryptoZoo, he stopped mentioning it on his social media, abandoning the whole project. Later, Logan was hit with a lawsuit because the users had already put their money into playing the game but lost the money after discontinuation of the game.

Logan Paul is currently feuding with LA Knight in WWE

In the wrestling ring, Logan Paul is outstanding, and he is one of the best talents on the roster. The current US Champion might not defend the title in every pay-per-view, but his feuds have been enjoyable.

Currently, The Maverick is feuding with The Megastar LA Knight. Seeing the progression of their feud, they are anticipated to clash at SummerSlam 2024. He unsuccessfully challenged WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the King and Queen of the Ring PPV in his previous encounter.

