WWE Veteran Discusses How Ricochet’s WWE Exit Can Affect His Relationship With Samantha Irvin

Ricochet is currently making headlines in the world of pro wrestling due to his imminent WWE contract expiration. The “One and Only” reportedly expressed his willingness to leave WWE this summer. Moreover, the former United States Champion has now been written off WWE TV after suffering a beatdown at the hands of Bron Breakker.

Amidst talks about Ricochet’s WWE departure, one wrestling veteran has predicted how his WWE exit could impact his relationship with Samantha Irvin. Considering the fact that they were working the same schedules, it would indeed cause a major change in their relationship.

Vince Russo says Ricochet leaving WWE is a tough call for his relationship

While speaking on Legion of Raw, former WWE writer, Vince Russo, explained how hard it would be for the couple if Ricochet left WWE. According to Russo, it was convenient for the couple to be on the same schedule. However, working for different companies will certainly take that away.

He said, "It's tough bro, because his better half is working there. So they're together on the road, they travel together, they're on the show together. That's got to be a tough decision.”

Russo further speculated that although Ricochet may receive a lucrative deal from Tony Khan, it will come with a price: spending more time away from his significant other.



He added, stating, “Let's be honest, Tony Khan is probably offering double what he got. No question about it. To me, that still has to be a tough decision. His girlfriend is the ring announcer, they're not married, are they? They get to travel together, that's huge. Now him going to another company. But again, there was probably a lot of money involved.”

The WWE Universe holds great admiration for the power couple. Hence, it would be sad to see the couple go their separate ways in their careers. Interestingly, Samatha Irvin was seen rushing out of the arena to a stretchered Ricochet, who was taken to a hospital in an ambulance during the latest edition of Raw.

Did WWE fail to utilize Ricochet?

There’s no denying that Ricochet has a ton of talent. News about him not being willing to re-sign with WWE has upset many fans. And a lot of fans hold WWE at fault. Despite his unparalleled high-flying abilities and wrestling prowess, Ricochet had been jobbing for other wrestlers for a while. As a result, WWE failed to capitalize on Ricochet, whom many believe deserved better.

The former Speed Champion recently put over a ton of other young talents, such as Logan Paul, Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker, and many others. It would be a travesty to say that Ricochet lacked character, as he is no different from an anime character who came to life. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ricochet.