WWE Veteran Makes Shocking Statement About Bobby Lashley Amid His Departure Rumors; Compares Him With This Superstar

Former WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley is on the verge of ending his tenure with the WWE. Lashley’s contract is due for expiration this month, and it has been reported that he might not continue the association with the WWE .

When Lashley returned to WWE in 2018, he had said that he came to finish “unfinished business”. And in the next three years, he became a two-time WWE Champion, feuding with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Goldberg. However, he has been kept on the sidelines since the last few months.

WWE veteran Vince Russo doesn’t look elated by the fact that Lashley’s exit news came on the same day, when a superstar with a lesser caliber than him, was main eventing Monday Night RAW. That superstar is Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn. Lashley compared Zayn saying that the current IC Champion doesn’t stand a chance against ‘The All Mighty’ Lashley.

What did Vince Russo say about Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn ?

While speaking on Legion on RAW, Russo came hard on Sami Zayn saying that if you put a picture of Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley side by side, then no person would pick Zayn as a superstar better than Lashley. And then still, WWE is most probably giving indication of releasing Bobby Lashley on the same day when Zayn is main-eventing the Monday Night RAW episode.

"Seriously, if you took a picture of Bobby Lashley and put it side by side with a picture of Sami Zayn and you asked a hundred thousand non-wrestling fans, if I told you one of these people were a star, who would you pick? Bro, not one single person would pick Sami Zayn. But yet, this guy is in the main event of RAW, the same day Bobby Lashley is being released? What?,” he said.

Sami Zayn main evented Monday Night RAW in a tag-team match with Jey Uso defeating the incumbent Tag Team champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The four of them are also expected to square off at SummerSlam 2024, and this exactly what seems to be annoying Lashley, more than anything else.

What’s next for Bobby Lashley?

It’s been reported that Bobby Lashley and MVP are on their way to leave WWE, and then revive The Hurt Business name, at AEW. Along with Bobby Lashley, MVP is also expected to part his ways with the WWE, and Dave Meltzer, while speaking on it at his WOR had said that even WWE has now come to terms with their release, knowing that the two are going to resurrect their group at AEW. Let’s wait and watch what happens now.

