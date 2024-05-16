WWE Waiting For The Rock's Approval For WrestleMania 40 Documentary Release: Report

The fans might be excited for this one, as WWE has prepared a documentary of WrestleMania 40 which is just waiting to be released. All that now remains is getting a final thumbs up from The Rock, who played a huge role in the mammoth success of the marquee event.

As per PWInsider, WWE has kept the release of the documentary on hold because the final approval to release it has to come from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The documentary is expected to show some crucial moments that took place behind the scenes at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Cody Rhodes speaks on his match with The Rock

Before leaving WWE to fulfill his Hollywood commitments, The Rock had teased a match with Cody Rhodes. On the first episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 40, The Rock said that once he returns, he will pursue his story against Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes spoke about it recently during an interview, saying that he himself is waiting for the bout with The Rock, even though he doesn't know how it will end. "I'd be remiss, you know, I don't want to just leave it out there, but I didn't get any closure on the situation with The Rock, particularly with him giving me something back that was something he should've kept, and I feel that closure in wrestling – that's one of the beautiful things about sports entertainment, wrestling, WWE. If you think that closure's going to happen, stay tuned, it might. But it might happen in a very different way, so I look forward to his return," Cody Rhodes said.

Reports also emerged a few days back that The Rock might square off against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, in a title vs title match with his People’s Championship on the line and Cody putting his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. That is also expected to be the final WrestleMania of The Rock, as he might retire from in-ring wrestling after that.

However, that is just a presumption and The Rock can also be booked in storylines with Roman Reigns also, since their match was expected this year. And who knows if Brock Lesnar returns and The Rock gets to face him, in a match at WrestleMania to avenge his SummerSlam 2002 loss.



When will The Rock return?

The Great One is currently locked in the preparations of his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine. The movie is expected to release in 2025. The shooting of the movie is expected to conclude by August 2025. So, The Rock might return to WWE around Survivor Series 2024.

