WWE Will Still Get Percentage Of John Cena's Earnings Even After In-Ring Retirement Next Year

John Cena wrestles under his birth name in WWE. Even though it is his legal real name, WWE still holds ownership because it is his ring name. Hence, whenever he uses the name outside of WWE, the organization makes a percentage of his income

Speaking about it on Howard Stern Show, the former WWE Champion said, "Howard, before this, I was a kid in a small Massachusetts town mowing lawns for a golf course. I don't mind kicking a percentage of my earnings to the person who gave me a chance and an opportunity.”

Through this gesture, Cena shows respect to the company, agreeing that he owes them in many ways. However, the 47-year-old finds it odd that he has no ownership of his own government name.

The Stamford-based promotion will continue getting a percentage of his earnings even after John Cena’s retirement from WWE . When asked whether John Cena minds sharing a portion to WWE, he responded, "Absolutely not."

Chelsea Green previously had a dispute with WWE over her real name

John Cena isn't the only wrestler to use his birth name as the in-ring name. Several wrestlers have entered the squared circle using their actual names. Mickey James, Brock Lesnar, Chelsea Green, Ronda Rousey, and many more have wrestled using their real identities.

Back in 2021, when Chelsea Green was employed by WWE, she had a disagreement over her real name when the company attempted to trademark it. Taking on X (previously Twitter), the current WWE star wrote, "I never thought I'd be in a legal battle for my BIRTH GIVEN NAME.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: John Cena’s Retirement Was Kept Secret From WWE Talents

Green explained the situation in a podcast, saying that during her first WWE tenure, she signed her name off to the company for a while, and it was a regular sight in professional wrestling. They wanted her name for licensing purposes because it would be used not only on TV but also on action figures, video games, cards, and merchandise.

John Cena is about to retire in 2025

John Cena made a big revelation at Money in the Bank 2024, announcing he would retire from in-ring actions at the end of 2025. Since 2018, the Leader of Cenation has been a part-time Superstar due to his Hollywood commitments.

John Cena's retirement tour might have some dream matches, and seeing the preacher of Hustle Loyalty Respect breaking the most number of world title wins would not be an improbable scenario. Unfortunately, WrestleMania 41 will be the last time we see John Cena competing in the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Advertisement