WWE Withdraws Roman Reigns From Poster Of Future Event Heading To SummerSlam

Cleveland, Ohio will be hosting SummerSlam this year. The final SmackDown before SummerSlam is scheduled to take place in Cleveland as well on August 2, 2024.

Earlier, Roman Reigns was among the featured WWE Superstars on the poster of the SmackDown episode, leading to speculation of his return to WWE.

However, WWE recently modified the poster by removing Roman Reigns. Now, the poster of the blue brand features Randy Orton, Bayley, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight.

Alongside the six headliners, the date, time, location, and ticket rates are listed on the poster.



The possible reason for removing Roman Reigns from the poster

Taking into account that Roman Reigns earlier had a place in the poster, WWE probably planned something big involving the Head of the Table. For the second biggest event of the year, SummerSlam, the former WWE Champion's participation, would grab headlines in the mainstream world.

With an appearance in the go-home episode of SmackDown, Roman could have confirmed a big match at the Biggest Party of the Summer. His withdrawal from the promotional poster suggests either WWE wants to keep Roman's return a surprise or the plans involving him have been altered.

Roman Reigns' potential SummerSlam opponents if he returns

Roman Reigns' last WWE match was at WrestleMania 40. Dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of the Showcase of Immortals, the Tribal Chief is on an extended hiatus.

Advertisement

Considering his title reign continued for 1316 days, it is a well-deserved break.

Now, if he wants to wrestle at SummerSlam this year, which is a real possibility, he has many opponents lined up for him. Cody Rhodes might be the first viable option because the Head of the Table owes him a rematch after losing the title to him at WrestleMania 40.

Another potential choice would be Solo Sikoa. It would lead to civil war within The Bloodline.

Amid the absence of Roman Reigns, the family stable is led by Solo Sikoa at the moment. He has recruited two new members, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, following WrestleMania 40 and the departure of Roman Reigns.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Has Roman Reigns' Bloodline Jordan Series Been Canceled? Exploring Viral Rumor



