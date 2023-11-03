WWE and Triple H reportedly briefed talent on how to answer CM Punk related question amid rumors of his return

CM Punk is currently the hottest free agent in the pro wrestling industry once again, and there are strong rumors circulating about his return to WWE. Punk's last appearance on WWE television was at Royal Rumble 2014.

After a long break, Punk made his much-anticipated pro wrestling return in 2021, joining the rival company AEW. However, he was recently released by AEW in September, following a backstage altercation with Jungle Boy, as revealed by Tony Khan.

Recent reports from Fightful Select suggest that Triple H, the chief content officer of WWE, briefed the superstar, and he was also prepared to address questions about CM Punk's potential return during the press conference for WWE Fastlane 2023. Surprisingly, no one raised the question to Triple H or any of the superstars during the press conference.

How CM Punk’s WWE rumors were reignited

CM Punk has always been a prominent figure in pro wrestling, enjoying one of the best runs in the industry. His unforgettable rivalry with John Cena and his rebellious character made him a beloved figure among fans.

Punk's legacy could have included breaking Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, as he was internally discussed for the role. However, not everything backstage was smooth, and disagreements with WWE about his booking status led to CM Punk parting ways with the company on a sour note.

Now a free agent once again, some previous reports suggest a positive turn of events. CM Punk visited WWE backstage during Raw in April, reconnecting with old friends and even having a pleasant meeting with Triple H. Reports indicate that WWE and CM Punk have resolved their past issues and are open to working together in the future.

WWE seems to be dropping hints about CM Punk's potential return on their Instagram, with the superstar revisiting some of his old promo lines. Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura using Punk’s finishing move, GTS, added fuel to the rumor mill.

Speculation about Punk’s return gained more momentum when WWE announced the Survivor Series in CM Punk's home country. The possibility of his return has fans eagerly anticipating what could be a significant comeback.

