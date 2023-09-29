WWE's Drew McIntyre sparks fan frenzy as he sports Rohit Sharma's India jersey ahead of World Cup

WWE returned to India after years for a live event in Hyderabad, India at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium which took place on September 8. It featured some of the biggest prospects of the company including Seth Rollins, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and many more but McIntyre's gesture toward the Indian Cricket team won the hearts of Indian Cricket Fans.

India's ODI World Cup After a Decade

ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to return to India After a Decade. The Hype and Anticipation of fans are all-time high as well as Their expectations from their home team. Team India is all set for their fabulous performance in front of their own country. Team India led by Rohit Sharma and backed by Cricket Legends Like Virat Kohli Indian Team has aligned their best prospects in the game and is all set to dominate the game.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Shows Join The Wave of Men in Blues

In the massive arrival build of the ODI World Cup not only fans are supporting the Indian team. Many celebrities across the globe came forward to support Team India. Recently a picture from WWE Superstar Spectacles of Former WWE Champion and one of the top prospects of WWE is going viral on the internet. Drew McIntyre came out wearing a Team India cricket Jersey to which many fans praised Mclntyre for his support towards Team India Following ODI World Cup 2023. The Image of Mclntyre went viral on Twitter and the WWE Fans and Cricket fans Celebrated This Beautiful moment together on Twitter. During the same event, Drew McIntyre alongside fellow wrestlers also enjoyed dancing to the Indian song Natu natu. later WWE Superstar also praised Indian Fans by saying India is one of the best crowds they have ever performed.

Also Read: Who is the only cricketer with more sixes than Rohit Sharma in International Cricket?