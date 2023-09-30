WWE's LA Knight returns: Superstar joins forces with John Cena to face Bloodline at Fastlane

LA Knight returns to WWE, joining John Cena against Bloodline at Fastlane after AJ Styles' assault. Shawn Michaels hints at CM Punk's WWE return amid AEW's termination of Punk's contract

Written by Rakesh Mehra Published on Sep 30, 2023   |  04:44 PM IST  |  10.2K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Key Highlight

  • WWE's LA Knight returns to join John Cena against Bloodline at Fastlane
  • Cena's solo challenge against Uso and Sikoa, aided by LA Knight
  • Shawn Michaels hints at CM Punk's potential WWE return

In the WWE SmackDown episode dated September 22, John Cena threw down the gauntlet for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane. Although initially partnering with AJ Styles, a savage backstage assault by Uso and Sikoa left Cena partnerless after having already signed on for the fight.

Undeterred, Cena stepped into the ring on the episode of WWE SmackDown on September 29, pledging to go against Sikoa and Uso alone if necessary. A confrontational stand-off ensued, with Cena boldly taking them on.

Despite his courageous efforts, Cena found himself outmatched and on the receiving end of a 2-on-1 assault. The tide turned with the unexpected assistance from LA Knight who swooped in to even the odds. Together, they drove off Uso and Sikoa. LA Knight then signed the contract, officially becoming Cena's partner for the WWE Fastlane event.

ALSO READ: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Saudi Arabia hosts epic clash for undisputed heavyweight crown

Shawn Michaels hints at CM Punk's WWE return 

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recent dismissal of former world champion, CM Punk, has stirred widespread speculation about his potential return to WWE. Shawn Michaels, a WWE Hall of Famer and current creative head of NXT expressed his readiness to welcome Punk into his brand. In a pre-No Mercy press conference, Michaels shared his thoughts on the prospect of Punk's WWE comeback.

"Well, of course, we'd welcome him here in NXT. My guess is he probably would go to the main roster, but I always enjoyed working with Phil. I've always liked him, and I understand he's a different kind of cat, and can sometimes be challenging to get along with people. But that's probably why I like him because I suffer from the same thing. But still, obviously, that's for people to decide higher up on the food chain than I am. He's a guy that does numbers and makes money. I think that would be a risk-reward ratio that I'm sure from a company standpoint they'd have to consider," Michaels said.

AEW's termination of CM Punk's contract was announced just before the September 2nd episode of Collision. The move reportedly came after an off-camera dispute between Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, and Jack Perry during the All In pay-per-view event.

ALSO READ:Top 5 senior players set to grace the upcoming World Cup

Advertisement
Who will John Cena's partner be at WWE Fastlane?
John Cena's partner at WWE Fastlane will be LA Knight
Is CM Punk returning to WWE after being released by AEW?
Shawn Michaels has hinted at the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE, but it's not confirmed yet
About The Author
Rakesh Mehra
Rakesh Mehra

I'm a sports content writer at Pinkvilla who thrives on the excitement of the game. When I'm

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Twitter ( now X)

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!