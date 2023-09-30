WWE's LA Knight returns: Superstar joins forces with John Cena to face Bloodline at Fastlane

In the WWE SmackDown episode dated September 22, John Cena threw down the gauntlet for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane. Although initially partnering with AJ Styles, a savage backstage assault by Uso and Sikoa left Cena partnerless after having already signed on for the fight.

Undeterred, Cena stepped into the ring on the episode of WWE SmackDown on September 29, pledging to go against Sikoa and Uso alone if necessary. A confrontational stand-off ensued, with Cena boldly taking them on.

Despite his courageous efforts, Cena found himself outmatched and on the receiving end of a 2-on-1 assault. The tide turned with the unexpected assistance from LA Knight who swooped in to even the odds. Together, they drove off Uso and Sikoa. LA Knight then signed the contract, officially becoming Cena's partner for the WWE Fastlane event.

Shawn Michaels hints at CM Punk's WWE return

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recent dismissal of former world champion, CM Punk, has stirred widespread speculation about his potential return to WWE. Shawn Michaels, a WWE Hall of Famer and current creative head of NXT expressed his readiness to welcome Punk into his brand. In a pre-No Mercy press conference, Michaels shared his thoughts on the prospect of Punk's WWE comeback.

"Well, of course, we'd welcome him here in NXT. My guess is he probably would go to the main roster, but I always enjoyed working with Phil. I've always liked him, and I understand he's a different kind of cat, and can sometimes be challenging to get along with people. But that's probably why I like him because I suffer from the same thing. But still, obviously, that's for people to decide higher up on the food chain than I am. He's a guy that does numbers and makes money. I think that would be a risk-reward ratio that I'm sure from a company standpoint they'd have to consider," Michaels said.

AEW's termination of CM Punk's contract was announced just before the September 2nd episode of Collision. The move reportedly came after an off-camera dispute between Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, and Jack Perry during the All In pay-per-view event.

