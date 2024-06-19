WWE’s Long-Term Plans For Wyatt Sicks Revealed; Find Out

The debut of the Wyatt Sicks group in WWE on June 17 was not just a one-time appearance, but it clearly meant that the company has some long-term plans for this group. Uncle Howdy’s new faction of Wyatt Sicks seemingly has Dexter Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard, Joe Gacy as Huskus the Pig, Nikki Cross as Abby the Witch, Erick Rowan as Rambling Rabbit, and Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy.

Wyatt Sicks debut towards the end of the Monday Night RAW episode reminded the fans of what Late Bray Wyatt had in mind for this faction. And now that this faction has finally made itself visible, it appears that the company has some big plans for it in the long run.

What are WWE’s plans for Wyatt Sicks?

According to FS, Jey Uso has already acknowledged the group on WWE programming and was told to continue. "Even though the group isn’t likely to interact with every program on Raw, it’s expected within the company that the ramifications will be widespread across various programs, with a domino effect on stories that are happening up and down the show,” Fightful Select said.

It said that the characters in the group were carefully planned and then executed for specific reasons.

Mika Rotunda reacts to Wyatt Sicks WWE debut

Mika Rotunda, sister of late WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), couldn’t stop herself from giving her reaction to the debut of Wyatt Sicks on WWE. On her X account, she wrote, “Wish you were here”.

The debut of Wyatt Sicks was a highlight of Monday Night RAW, as it was a rage on social media. WWE fans were awestruck by the sheer mannerisms the group exuded, drawing parallels from horror elements from a dark show.

Even WWE Monday Night RAW manager Adam Pearce posted a bizarre picture on X. The image was from the time Pearce played Postman Pearce’s character in one of Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House segments.

In his post, Adam Pearce could be seen staring at Sister Abigail’s puppet from Firefly Fun House. However, within a couple of hours of sharing the picture, he deleted it. It remains to be seen if Adam Pearce will also have some role to play in the Wyatt Sicks group. All eyes are on the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

