WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser Reportedly Injured During Match Against Bron Breakker on Raw; DETAILS

Injuries are commonplace in wrestling. Anyone can end up on the sidelines at any given time due to injuries. That said, WWE star Ludwig Kaiser seemingly suffered an injury during his match on WWE Raw’s June 24 edition.

Considering that Ludwig Kaiser was beginning to get a considerable amount of TV time, his injury would be a fly in the ointment, potentially keeping him away from action. Anyway, what really happened to Ludwig Kaiser?

Ludwig Kaiser is reportedly injured after his match with Bron Breakker

According to WrestleVotes, the German wrestler suffered an injury during his very physical match with Bron Breakker. The outlet stated, “Unfortunately, I’m hearing Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury tonight on RAW during his match with Bron Breakker.”

The match saw the duo fight tooth and nail. Despite Bron Breakker’s reputation, Kaiser gained momentum at one point in the game. However, Breakker quickly overpowered Kaiser with a Frankensteiner from the top turnbuckle. Breakker then proceeded to gorilla press Kaiser, but the latter slipped out of harm’s way.

The action quickly gushed out of the ring, with Kaiser successfully averting Breakker’s devastating spear. With Breakker down from crashing into the steps, chaos ensued as Sheamus appeared out of nowhere, exacting revenge on Kaiser for last week.

As Sheamus attempted to powerbomb Kaiser, Breakker delivered a spear, taking out both Sheamus and Kaiser. At this point, it’s unclear what exactly caused Kaiser’s injury. However, it’s possible that Kaiser could have gotten hurt mid-match.

Advertisement

We will have to wait for an update from WWE on Ludwig Kaiser. Hopefully, his injury is nothing serious and will not lead to him being written off TV.

The 33-year-old has lately received a lot of support from the WWE Universe. At present, he and Gunther are the only members of The Imperium after Giovanni Vinci was ousted a few weeks ago.

Ludwig Kaiser decimated Giovanni Vinci on Raw 04/22

As the leader of the Imperium, Gunther does not tolerate failure. Although Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship loss at WrestleMania XL shook the Imperium, he expected better from his stablemates. However, on an edition of Raw on April 22, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vince failed to defeat The New Day in a tag team match.

A visibly upset Gunther then turned to Kaiser, provoking him to attack Vinci for their loss. Ultimately, Giovanni Vinci faced a wicked attack from Ludwig Kaiser before being expelled from The Imperium.

Advertisement

After the attack, Kaiser made his way to the gorilla position, finding Gunther and stating, “You see that? I told you I’d get it done.” This indicates that Gunther and Kaiser were in the cahoots, working against Giovanni Vinci.

Read More: Triple H Hints at Storyline Between Bloodline And Wyatt Sick6 Faction

Anyway, we have yet to see Vinci make his return to avenge his brutal attack on Ludwig Kaiser. Meanwhile, Kaiser could work up a feud with Sheamus, given their mutual dislike.