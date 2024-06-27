WWE's Rhea Ripley Gets Married To AEW's Buddy Matthews; Shares Picture

Rhea Ripley has tied the knot with Buddy Matthews. In her recent Instagram post, The Mami of WWE posted a picture kissing the AEW star with the caption, "Till Death, 23.06.24." While Rhea is wearing a black wedding dress, Buddy is sporting a black suit.

The former World Women's Champion is also holding flowers in her right hand, and the background says 'Till Death'.

Rhea Ripley loves goth fashion, which she brings to her on-screen character with goth makeup. The black wedding dress suggests she has decided to don the gothic style dress instead of a traditional white wedding gown.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews got engaged in 2023

Both Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews were part of the same WWE roster at one point in their careers. Incidentally, they didn't see each other when they wrestled under the Stamford-based promotion. WWE released the House of the Black member in 2021, and he eventually signed for AEW in 2022.

The same year, the Australian duo confirmed their relationship status as a couple. In August 2023, Buddy Matthews proposed to Rhea Ripley, and they got engaged. Following their ten-month engagement, they decided to tie the knot.

Rhea Ripley is sidelined due to injury at the moment

Rhea Ripley has found a happy ending in her real-life relationship, but her kayfabe relationship with Dominik Mysterio might be in turmoil, especially after the recent romantic development between the latter and Liv Morgan.

The current World Women's Champion has been seen trying to win the affection of Mami's Dom Dom.

Meanwhile, it was Liv Morgan who took the big gold away from The Eradicator, injuring her on an episode of RAW. Due to the injury, Rhea Ripley had to relinquish the title after an impressive run of more than a year.

Now, Liv is determined to take Dom Dom away from Rhea Ripley. Mami's return date remains uncertain as of now, but she has utilized the long break by walking down the aisle.