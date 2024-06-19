Wyatt Sicks' Debut Prompts WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce To Post Bizarre Message On Social Media

Uncle Howdy's new faction Wyatt Sicks shook up WWE this week following their incredible debut. Many wrestling personalities shared their thoughts on social media, but the WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, posted a bizarre picture on X (formerly Twitter) acknowledging their debut appearance on his show

The picture appeared to be from the time when he played Postman Pearce's character in one of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segments. In August 2020, Bray welcomed Adam Pearce, who wore a blue hat and Postman costume to the Firefly Fun House.

In his cryptic Twitter post, Postman Pearce, in a hat, was seen staring at Sister Abigail's puppet from Firefly Fun House. Within a couple of hours after sharing the odd picture, he deleted it.

Will Adam Peace play a role in Wyatt Sicks?

Barring Uncle Howdy, Wyatt Sicks is made up of all the characters from Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. Sister Abigail, Huscus The Pig, Mercy The Buzzard, and Ramblin Rabbit came to life from the hands of Uncle Howdy.

Nikki Cross, Joe Gracy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan are rumored to be playing respective Firefly Fun House puppets . Considering Adam Pearce also portrayed the Postman character, it is uncertain whether the current WWE RAW General Manager would play a part in the coming weeks, especially after the deleted cryptic post.

Wyatt Sicks' debut on WWE RAW this week

Uncle Howdy became a right-hand man of Bray Wyatt during his last run. Due to Bray's unfortunate demise, the Uncle Howday character was taken off TV for months. However, he had been teasing his appearance on WWE RAW for months through random QR codes every week.

One QR code suggested that Uncle Howdy and his group would arrive on this week's RAW. The long wait finally ended after Uncle Howdy and his faction of four other members debuted in the closing moments of the red brand this week.

Sister Abigail or Nikki Cross was introduced first. Followed by her, every other member of the group was shown, including Uncle Howdy. Wyatt Sicks caused mayhem in the backstage of WWE RAW, assaulting several wrestlers.

