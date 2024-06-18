Wyatt Sicks Members Give Their First Reaction After Making Debut at WWE Monday Night RAW

After months of teasing their debut through mysterious QR codes, Uncle Howdy and his new faction finally made their debuts on Monday Night RAW.

Though it has not been confirmed yet, the members of the group are said to be Dexter Lumis as Mercy The Buzzard, Joe Gacy as Huskus The Pig, Nikki Cross as Abby The Witch, Erick Rowan as Rambling Rabbit, and Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy.



Wyatt Sicks members give their first reaction

Members of Wyatt Sicks have now shared their reactions on their social media debuts. Joe Gacy wrote, “ We’re Here.” He also shared a post, showing Huskus The Pig on Twitter, and then a post featuring the group together on X, and then another group photo on Instagram, “Hello”.

Nikki Cross of Wyatt Sicks gave another cryptic response on X, with a graphic that read, “You refused salvation.“WE’RE HERE.“The reckoning is inevitable.”

Co-incidentally, this message was also seen when the QR code was shown on June 14, WWE SmackDown. Similarly, Dexter Lumis also shared a photo of the Wyatt Sicks merchandise on his Instagram account after last night’s RAW.

As the Wyatt Sicks members expressed their reactions on social media, the costume designers of the Wyatt Sicks have now also reacted to their appearance on X.

On its Instagram account, it wrote, “We’re Here! #wyatt6 masks and costumes created by me and my amazing crew for all your phenomenal work!”

Callosum Studios has a long history with the WWE, and they have also designed masks for Rey Mysterio, Asuka, and Bray Wyatt.

Jey Uso also reacts to Wyatt Sicks debut on RAW

Jey Uso, in front of whom the Wyatt Sicks made their appearance towards the closing of the show, also reacted to the group’s shocking appearance on RAW. He wrote, “You saw the ending of Raw too? I don’t want to smoke with them. For all I care, they can have the Fireflies back. I want no problem with them.

“But I’m very happy I did activate Fireflies – shoutout to my boy, still my boy, still gonna show love to Bray Wyatt.”

Jey Uso qualified for the Money In the Bank on RAW after beating Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match.

