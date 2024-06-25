Wyatt Sicks' Purpose Revealed By Bo Dallas In Interview With Uncle Howdy On WWE RAW

Following the bone-chilling attack in the closing moments of RAW last week, Uncle Howdy made another appearance this week. However, he took the role of an interviewer, asking questions to his alter ego, Bo Dallas. The fans were puzzled by the segment, knowing Bo Dallas played the Uncle Howdy character.

The interview was aired through a VHS tape, which was handed to Michael Cole by Nikki Cross, one of the members of the Wyatt Sicks . The fascinating interview began with the familiar piano music.

The interview between Uncle Howdy and Bo Dallas

Uncle Howdy's initial questions to Bo Dallas were, "Are you happy? How have you been since the loss? Do you feel as though you have been forgotten?"

Uncle Howdy was asking about Bo Dallas' real-life life brother Bray Wyatt's passing last year. Answering the questions, Bo said that he was a nobody. Howdy's follow-up question was, "How did you feel when your brother died?"

A dejected Bo Dallas answered, "Like the most important thing in my life was taken away from me. Like nothing was ever going to matter again."

When Uncle Howdy asked Bo if he was exploiting the incredible legacy of his brother Bray Wyatt, Bo added that he considered his brother an idol, looking up to him as a role model.

His only goal was to be next to him. Bo further mentioned that he and his brother thought they would rule it together, and when they were almost there, it was seized from him.

The purpose of Uncle Howdy's Wyatt Sicks

After his passing, Bo Dallas claimed he was in greater pain than anyone else close to him. Nobody in this world could feel his agony. The last few lines of the interview confirmed that Bo Dallas was talking to his alter-ego, Uncle Howdy, and he revealed the purpose behind the creation of Wyatt Sicks.

"They wanted to forget about me. They wanted to forget about all of us. We made them remember. We made them all remember,” said Bo Dallas. Uncle Howdy concurred, saying, "Yes, we did," implying the massacre on last week's RAW.

