Wyatt Sicks Will Be 'Dead In The Water' In A Month Under Triple H, Believes THIS Former WWE Writer

Led by Uncle Howdy, Wyatt Sicks has made headlines since turning up on WWE RAW for the first time this week. While fans are optimistic about this dark faction, a former WWE writer does not have the same opinion.

Sitting in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo gave his take on the debut of the Wyatt Sicks.

Vince Russo's Opinion on Wyatt Sicks

Russo couldn't contemplate why WWE didn't feature Uncle Howdy at the beginning of the segment. Instead of Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, who is likely to be playing Sister Abigail, was introduced first to the audience.

The last five minutes of last week's Monday Night RAW caught his attention because people were dead after the carnage from Wyatt Sicks. He didn't know whether they were all dead or lying down on the floor.

When he was watching the segment, Russo thought within three weeks, Ramblin Rabbit and another masked guy of the faction might compete in a tag team match against The New Day.

"Like who is going to write this? I’m telling you right now if the wrestling people write this, this is dead in the water in under a month. If literally outside television, horror writers, and movie makers write this, I’m all for it. If Triple H writes this, you’re gonna have Chad Gable get his revenge on the guy in a freaking bunny suit in three weeks on RAW." said Russo.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Uncle Howdy's Faction Wyatt Sicks Finally Debut On RAW; Which WWE Wrestlers Are Possibly Part Of It?

Wyatt Sicks might prove Vince Russo wrong

Vince Russo does have a point. Many dark wrestling characters faded away within a couple of weeks after making their debut. However, WWE under the creative direction of Triple H, has been captivating, at least for the most part.

Moreover, Wyatt Sicks has been a passion project for Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt's real-life brother. The late WWE Champion's sister, Mika Rotunda, also made emotional posts on social media , revealing how significant Wyatt Sicks is to the whole Rotunda family.

To continue Bray Wyatt's perennial legacy in WWE, Wyatt Sicks, which is named after him, would play a pivotal part. After making a strong first impression, Hunter and Bo Dallas might have envisioned big things for the faction.

ALSO READ: WWE’s Long-Term Plans For Wyatt Sicks Revealed; Find Out