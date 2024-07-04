Xandra Pohl Seemingly Fires Back At Rumors Of Dating Former Patriots Star Days After Danny Amendola Lost Cool About Same

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Xandra Pohl were seen together during Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium on June 12, sparking rumors of a romance.

Following the sighting, Barstool's Dave Portnoy added to the rumors on an edition of his BFFs podcast, telling his co-hosts, "So Xandra is dating Danny Amendola." Since then, both stars have received a lot of fire, but Pohl has lately responded to all of the rumors after Amendola lost his cool over them.

Xandra Pohl makes a TikTok answering all the rumors

Social media spotters caught a glimpse of Pohl at Amendola's residence in Austin, Texas, but the former wide receiver was not pleased with the claims that he was seeing a much younger model - Amendola is 38 and Pohl is 23.

“Creepy life you lead. I feel bad for you," he said in response. "...Spreading gossip based on rumors about people you’ve never met. There is no artistic integrity That is not journalism. You may get a little coin but you sold your soul. Again.. I feel bad for you. And I’m not concerned," he went on to say.

That's one way to dispel dating rumors. But, just a few days later, Pohl responded to the relationship rumors on TikTok. Using a Khloe Kardashian voiceover, Pohl said, "I don't want to be fixed up, I don't want a boyfriend. I'm young, it's fine. I'm 23. I don't need a man. I'm good." In later posts, Pohl revealed that she is on vacation with a few pals in the Hamptons rather than with the former NFL wide receiver.

Advertisement

Who is Xandra Pohl?

Xandra Pohl is a Sports Illustrated rookie swimsuit model, DJ, and content developer. Pohl, 23, has 4,35,000 Instagram followers and an additional 1.5 million on TikTok. She also has around 150 million likes on the same platform.

She made her debut for the notorious Sports Illustrated this year, having graduated from the University of Miami in 2023 with a degree in marketing and a concentration in music management.

Pohl, a member of the 2024 rookie class for the American sports magazine, stated, "The legacy that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is.”

Also Read: NFL might skip supplemental draft this year: Report