‘Y’all Mfs Carried Us Tonight’: LeBron James’ Unfiltered Message After Beating Serbia In Paris Olympics Semi Final Goes Viral

In the Olympic semifinal, LeBron James and the American men's basketball team were put to the test, but they managed to win, advancing to face France for a chance at the gold medal. James recorded a triple-double, and Stephen Curry scored 36 points to help Team USA defeat Serbia 95-91.

With 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, James became the fourth player in Olympic history to record a triple-double. Curry had the highest point total of any American player competing in these games. After the team's close victory, James convened a team meeting at the center of the court. He acknowledged that the work was not done and shared his honest reaction to winning the semifinal match.

James also gave credit to two players in particular, Curry and Joel Embiid. “One more.. one f---ing more," James said. "We already knew we were going to be tested this f---ng tournament. Mothaf----n Chef & Joe, y’all mfs carried us tonight. One more godd---it.”

James's message to the USA was captured in a video that went viral on social media, garnering over 4 million views from a handful of fan accounts. James, who is 39 years old and one of the oldest men's basketball players competing in the Olympics, is well-liked by the fans for his leadership.

The star-studded USA men's basketball team faced a scare in Thursday's semifinal game against Serbia and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, after winning their first four games of the 2024 Olympics with ease. The team trailed by as many as 17 points and was down 13 going into the final quarter.

Over thirty-five minutes of play were spent with Serbia leading, but when it mattered most, the U.S. team made a heroic comeback. With 2:24 left in the 95-91 victory, Stephen Curry's 3-pointer gave Team USA the lead for good as they outscored Serbia 32-15 in the final quarter.

As reported by ESPN Stats & Information, Curry delivered his finest display in a USA jersey, racking up 36 points—just shy of the American Olympic men's basketball record set by Carmelo Anthony. LeBron James stepped up with a crucial performance, and the USA relied on contributions from nearly all players to secure their spot against host France for the gold medal on Saturday.

