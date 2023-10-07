'Yes, he wanted me replaced': Former ESPN host spilled beans on how LeBron James allegedly got him fired

No one thought this was coming. During a recently uploaded podcast episode with a former ESPN host, some really interesting statements were made about one of the most renowned names in the NBA. LeBron James! According to this former ESPN host, LeBron James had his hands behind her getting fired from ESPN, just because he hadn’t wanted her around. Let's dig deep into this story:

Was LeBron James really behind getting THIS former ESPN host fired?

On October 5, the 'Awful Announcing Podcast' released an episode with a former ESPN host i.e. Michelle Beadle. Born in Italy, she is a famous TV personality and journalist, popular for co-hosting ESPN's 'NBA Countdown' and 'SportsNation'. During this podcast episode, Michelle Beadle made some interesting reveals about how her career ended at ESPN. Spilling the beans, Michelle Beadle shared how LeBron James was the one who wanted her out of ESPN.

As per what Michelle Beadle said, LeBron James wanted her out of the 'NBA Countdown' show. When Brandon, host of the podcast asked her "Was it 'NBA Countdown' that he wanted you removed from?" Michelle Beadle finally revealed what actually happened behind the scenes. Answering Brandon, Michelle Beadle said, "Yes, he wanted me replaced". But that's not it in the story.

When asked if LeBron James indeed had any influence on her getting fired, this is what she said. "Yeah, you know, he’s a powerful dude. I mean, there’s no getting around that he is an empire and an entity upon himself. All the respect for building such a powerful entity on a name and doing it well. So yeah, people are going to listen"

Now that Michelle Beadle herself has come forward and told the world her side of the story behind her getting fired from ESPN, there are a lot of ways things can go around. What do you think will happen when this news goes viral because this is not a small accusation against an NBA legend? Share your take in the comment section below.