'Yes, I'm a big tipper': When Shaquille O'Neal tipped USD 4000 to a waiter, paying her 2-months worth of rent

Everyone knows how big of a money king Shaquille O'Neal is. However, not many know how big of a heart he has. Shaquille O'Neal has always helped the needy with money and resources from time to time, a glimpse of which is everywhere on the internet.

However, there was a time when Shaquille O'Neal gave $4000 to a waitress as a tip. Surprising right? Who gives such a big amount as a tip? Well, Shaq does, and here's the complete story behind this $4000 tip:

How and when Shaquille O'Neal tipped $4000 to a waitress

In 2017, Shaquille O'Neal was a part of the popular interview-based show called Jimmy Kimmel Live. During that episode with Jimmy Kimmel, Shaquille O'Neal was asked 'if he's a big tipper', to which he agreed. Going forward, the NBA legend revealed the story of how he makes tips when in a restaurant. "When I'm at restaurants, I am a big tipper."

Shaquille O'Neal also explained why he likes to tip big, saying "You know, I like to show people my appreciation so when they come up to the table". But there's a unique way that Shaq tips. Talking about the same he said, "I say the quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be, right? And then the food will come fast. And then. When we get ready to leave, I'll ask him how much you want."

Following the idea of tipping based on how fast a waiter gets food, Shaquille O'Neal went forward explaining how someone asked him to give $4000 as a tip. "And the most one said was 4000 and I said OK, no problem," revealed O'Neal.

Shaq revealed that it was a young lady who he tipped $4000 and she was so surprised and happy. She said she could pay 2 months' rent with it, Shaq explained in the show.