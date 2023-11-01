'Yes sir!!': Joel Embiid responds to Triple H WrestleMania 40 invitation after USD 35,000 fine by NBA for DX celebration

Philadelphia 76ers' center player, Joel Embiid, was mandated to pay a fine of $35,000 due to his continuous exhibition of an "obscene gesture" at various games, the most recent being against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The occurrence took place during the third quarter, wherein Embiid scored a two-point basket and was fouled by Malcolm Brogdon.

The infamous act took place during his subsequent celebration, which happened to be an imitation of the WWE wrestling tag team D-Generation X's signature gesture, a crotch chop, popularized by wrestler Triple H.

Joel Embiid says no to Triple H's invitation

Following his penalty, Joel Embiid received a surprise invitation from none other than Triple H himself.

He extended an invite to Embiid to perform at WrestleMania 40. Nevertheless, Embiid declined the WWE legend’s offer.

The invitation was broadcast on the social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). Triple H made it even more enticing by mentioning that this year's event would be held in Philadelphia, Embiid's home turf.

“Hey @JoelEmbiid. I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly,” Triple H tweeted.

However, despite expressing gratitude for the offer, Joel Embiid had to decline as he would not be present in Philly during the event.

“Yes sir!! I would love to, but I don’t think I’m gonna be in Philly for that,” Embiid tweeted.

This decision not only surprised Triple H but also left Embiid's fans somewhat concerned.

Embiid won't be available during the wrestling event due to the Sixers' road games scheduled from April 4 to 7 in Miami, Memphis, and San Antonio, thus overlapping with WrestleMania's dates on April 6 and 7.

It's worth noting that Embiid had previously demonstrated the D-Generation X celebration in January 2023 as well.

On that occasion, he was required to pay a fine of $25,000 for performing the same celebration in a match against the Brooklyn Nets during the previous season.

ALSO READ: ‘I ain't taking no picture with no n****s’: When Michael Jordan rudely turned down Chamillionaire’s request for a pic

NBA celebration fines: Who's been penalized?

Several NBA basketball players have been mandated to pay fines due to their deemed inappropriate celebratory actions.

The cost of these penalties can range from $15,000 to a hefty $50,000, varying based on the serious nature of the celebration.

Advertisement

Joel Embiid: A fine of $25,000 was issued to him for his celebration inspired by wrestler Triple H in the Brooklyn Nets game in January 2023.

LeBron James: James was charged a $15,000 fine for his usage of the Sam Cassell dance move during a game opposing the Indiana Pacers in November 2021.

Fred VanVleet: Fred was issued a similar fine of $15,000 for doing a version of the Sam Cassell dance during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, also in November 2021.

Even though there are no explicit rules laid down by the NBA governing celebrations, the league can exercise its right to penalize players for extremely unseemly or offensive celebrations.

ALSO READ: Hilarious X thread of ‘LeBron James lying for literally no reason’ goes viral