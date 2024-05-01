Back in 2018, LeBron James posted a picture of himself playing basketball.

Tom Brady was impressed by James' athleticism and commented on the post. The NFL veteran urged the 4X-NBA Champion to join the New England Patriots (where Brady played at the time) as a tight end and mentioned how they'd be "unstoppable" with TE Rob Gronkowski already on the team.

HAHA, so, there were talks, but never an actual recruitment process.

Why Did Tom Brady Feel LeBron James Could Be a Great Fit For The Tight End Position?

All thanks to LeBron James' size. At 6'8" and 250 pounds, he would be a matchup nightmare for most defensive backs in the NFL. Tight ends are typically big and strong, and LeBron certainly fits the bill.

Additionally, though LeBron chose basketball, he played wide receiver for St. Vincent-St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio. He also earned first-team all-state honors and even received recruiting interest from some Division I colleges.

LeBron James' Stance on Tom Brady's GOAT Status

In May 2021, on The Shop, LeBron suggested that quarterbacks like Tom Brady, who are considered the GOAT, have it easier because they only play "one side of the floor." On the contrary, in basketball, the entire court is in play.

Later, in a playful jab, Tom Brady countered that quarterbacks like him can't do everything. However, they can excel in their specific role, just like LeBron excels in his.

LeBron James vs Tom Brady

LeBron James and Tom Brady are both considered the GOAT of their generation in the NBA and NFL, respectively. LeBron has 4 NBA championships with 3 different teams whereas Tom Brady recently retired after playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots has 7 Super Bowls.

Plus, James has won numerous MVP awards and scoring titles while Brady's accolades focus on playoff success.