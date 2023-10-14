‘You and Gronk would be unstoppable’: When Tom Brady tried convincing LeBron James to play tight end for Patriots

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, violence, combat, and physical abuse.

LeBron James and Tom Brady are both icons of their sports and considered as the all-time greats. Fans are always excited to see them perform. LeBron James is a professional basketball player playing for the NBA in the Los Angeles Lakers team. On the flip side, Brady is one of the greatest NFL players of all he recently announced his retirement from the sport.

Imagine what if both of these extraordinary players come under the same roof and perform together could be unstoppable. Once Tom Brady asked LeBron to join in 2018, James posted his pic playing basketball and captioned it “ Man I love this game “ to which Brady commented to him asking to join them he also pointed out LeBron and Rob Gronkowski would be unstoppable together. He expressed “ Damn bro come play tight end you and Gronk would be unstoppable”

LeBron James's reaction to the Israel situation

LeBron James is unarguably the most loved NBA player of this era and is regarded as an all-time great he plays for the Los Angeles Lakers buffs love regard him by the name of “King James”. He has won four NBA championships. he is also one of considerably richest NBA players fans love and follow him beyond basketball his name is now taken with the all-time greatest like Michael Jordan.

He recently reacted to the devastating wars between Israel and Palestine he posted and informed via his Instagram “ The devastation in Israel is tragic and is not acceptable he is against Hamas terror in the country he is with the people of Israel and the Jewish community. He will pray for peace and he also says he we all must work together to ensure this tragedy does not spread further.LeBron has more than 158 million followers on his Instagram handle.

