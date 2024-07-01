'You are dead to me': Josh Hart's Reaction to Isaiah Hartenstein Signing with Thunder Goes Viral

Isaiah Hartenstein, a free agent center, has sealed a three-year contract worth $87 million with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to insiders. Hartenstein, who previously played for the New York Knicks, is now of the leading team in the West, where his size, skills, and aggression will be an asset.

At 26, Hartenstein earned his stripes as a first-rate center for the Knicks in the last season. Taking on the role after teammate Mitchell Robinson's ankle injury in December, Hartenstein proved to be a significant addition to the team.

Josh Hart's humorous take on Hartenstein's departure

Josh Hart, a forward for the Knicks, humorously commented on Hartenstein's move while also commending his ex-teammate on securing a massive contract.

Hartenstein's exceptional performance was a significant element in the Knicks' outstanding season, where they claimed 50 victories and twice consecutively triumphed in a playoff series for the first time since 2000. Appearing in 75 games (49 as a starter), he charted an average of 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting at 64.4%.

Hartenstein was among only three players to record at least 85 blocks and 85 steals last season. His defensive prowess, coupled with extraordinary vision and playmaking skills, kept adversaries at a shooting average below 53% at the rim. Although his playmaking talent was not highlighted in Tom Thibodeau's offensive system, it contributes significantly to his comprehensive skill set as a center.

Hartenstein's journey and Thunder's extension moves

In his career with the Houston Rockets and subsequently playing for the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and LA Clippers, Hartenstein's journey brought him to New York after signing for two years in 2022. However, given the restricted early Bird rights the Knicks held over Hartenstein, they couldn't offer more than a four-year deal worth $72.5M.

Simultaneously, the Oklahoma City Thunder was busy locking down significant reserve players Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins on long-term contracts, as confirmed by ESPN's league sources. The figures indicated a five-year deal worth $47 million for W and a $48 million contract for Joe spread over four years.

In an act of strategic planning, the Thunder declined the minor team options on both Joe ($2.1 million) and Wiggins ($2 million) to nail them down to extended contracts.

