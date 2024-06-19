‘You Are NOT Steph Curry’: Fans Roast Jayson Tatum After Celtics Star Responds to Haters Post 2024 NBA Title Win

Jayson Tatum put out a viral tweet after the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Title win while replying to his haters. The Celtics star, who has been at the center of fans’ scrutiny throughout the finals, finally replied with a subtle tweet.

While Tatum was making his remarks on the troll and buzz around his recent performance, basketball fans did not seem to let the opportunity slip from their grip. Pointing out every aspect he lacked excelling in, fans roast Tatum with absurd reactions.

Fans react to Jayson Tatum’s ‘What they gone say now’ tweet

Through all the thick and thin, Jayson Tatum seemed to be taking notes of the harsh speculations and opinions pointed at him for his lackluster performance. As he waited to finally emboss his name on the NBA Finals history, Tatum directly replied to his haters with NBA title and lead team stats including points, rebounds and assists.

However, amid the ongoing scrutiny towards Jayson Tatum for his Championship celebration as well as all the quotes he has used after the victory so far, fans found yet another quote that was repurposed from Stephen Curry’s iconic quote back from 2022 after winning the NBA Championship.

After pointing out the similarity with the earlier Curry quote, fans brutally took shots at Tatum. As a fan wrote, "You are NOT Steph Curry."

Although, he was not the only one to pick that up, another follower wrote, "Stealing Steph’s quote Corny."

Few of the other furious reactions from fans came bitterly to him. As another fan wrote making reference to pointing out at not winning the Finals MVP, "You ain’t win a FMVP."

Another user wrote, "Win Finals MVP Shoot over 40% from the field in a Finals series."

A similar comment came taking a dig at Tatum’s insufficiency and wrote, "You got carried by brown and holiday?"

Similar calls were made as well saying, "Win a MVP Win a FMVP win a DPOY."

Another user make a ruthless Anthony Edwards reference and commented, "You’re 10x worse than Anthony Edwards lil bro."

Jayson Tatum set to bag lucrative contract

After leading the Boston Celtics to their 18th NBA championship, as earlier reported by Pinkvilla, Jayson Tatum is set to secure the largest contract in NBA history . Reports indicate that the Celtics are poised to offer Tatum a staggering $315 million supermax extension, a deal that would solidify his status as a cornerstone of the team.

Tatum's outstanding performance, which earned him All-NBA First Team honors this season, has made him eligible for this record-breaking extension. With the negotiating window now open and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania both reporting on the impending deal, it is anticipated that the official announcement will come following the championship parade on Friday.

The Celtics' readiness to invest in their young talent is apparent with this monumental contract offer, following Jaylen Brown's $300 million max extension last summer. Amid the celebrations in Miami and the upcoming championship parade, talks between the Celtics and Tatum’s agent are expected to commence soon.

