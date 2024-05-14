‘You Can’t Make This Up’: Ryan Garcia Reacts to Devin Haney Pushing for Disqualification Over Alleged PED Use

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are in the spotlight again. Did Garcia really cheat? Did Haney’s lawyer go too far? Garcia’s April 20 victory is now under a cloud of controversy. He tested positive for ostarine, a banned performance-enhancing drug. Haney’s attorney, Pat English, is demanding a disqualification.

Garcia, surprised and defiant, took to X to express his disbelief. Is Garcia innocent? Or is Haney right to push for disqualification? As the drama unfolds, fans eagerly await the New York State Athletic Commission’s decision.

Haney wins?

Devin Haney has officially requested that the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) disqualify Ryan Garcia. This follows Garcia's positive test for ostarine, a banned substance, before and after their April 20 bout. Pat English, Haney’s attorney, has laid out the case in an eight-page letter to the commission.

In the letter, English argues, “There is a blemish on Mr. Haney’s record. He was placed in an unsafe fight under NYSAC jurisdiction.” He also highlighted Garcia’s admission of using IVs and missing weight on purpose. According to English, “After the bout, Garcia stated publicly that he had lied and he was overweight to get a competitive advantage. Had Garcia not lied about his purpose, Haney would not have proceeded with the bout against him and/or would have taken steps to protect himself.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ryan Garcia, however, is not taking this lightly. On X, he expressed his disbelief: “You can’t make this up 😭😭😭 Haney wins Nah what bruh.” He maintains his innocence and has requested the testing of a “B” sample, with results due by May 22.

Advertisement

This situation has sparked a fierce debate. Haney’s camp is pushing for a decisive disqualification, not just a no-contest. They argue that Garcia’s actions compromised the match's fairness and safety. Now, all eyes are on the NYSAC as fans await their decision.

Fans and pundits alike are eager to see how this controversy resolves. What do you think? Is Haney right to demand a disqualification, or does Garcia deserve to keep his win? Stay tuned for updates, and join the conversation. The final verdict could set a precedent for the sport’s future.

Also Read: When Is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Press Conference? Start Time, How to Watch, Livestream; Find Out