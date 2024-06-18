'You Couldn’t Beat A Jobber In UFC': CM Punk Called Out By Insane Clown Posse In Rant Over Old TNA Beef

The distinguished hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse recently slammed WWE Superstar CM's social media, recalling their time in TNA in 2004. The group's Vincent J was the one who launched an attack on the Best in the World by calling out names.

Insane Clown Posse posted on X (formerly Twitter), "F*** CM Punk for life. You wouldn't shake our hands in TNA, lil b****, and you clown, real friend you ever had in Colt Cabana, you lil b****.”

Mentioning him as an “insensitive b**** and a heartless alien," Vincent J also took a shot at Punk’s failed MMA career in the UFC. After referring to his final UFC opponent, Mike Jackson, as a jobber, he added that Punk couldn't even defeat him during the match, calling him a joke.

He even went on to invite CM Punk to fight him. Using more slang terms, he claimed that Punk was responsible for the suffering of everyone. Vincent suggested the former WWE Champion get his head in the right place.

Insane Clown Posse and CM Punk were in TNA in 2004

Besides music, Insane Clown Posse has been passionate about professional wrestling since 1983. While they embarked on their journeys in the early 1980s, they eventually had stints in top promotions like ECW, WCW, and WWE.

They had a short stint in TNA in 2004, when CM Punk was part of the roster before he became a mega star in WWE. The Insane Clown Posse mentioned in their X rant that Punk didn't shake their hands in TNA. It was likely to be in 2004.

Twenty years after their appearance in TNA, Insane Clown Posse are still engaged in professional wrestling today, performing for various indie promotions

CM Punk has had beef with different wrestlers

CM Punk might be the self-proclaimed Best in the World, but he doesn't appear to be an easy-going person backstage. Throughout his wrestling career, he has had publicly known beef with several wrestlers.

Punk had issues with Triple H, John Cena, Ryback, and even Vince McMahon during his first WWE stint. Likewise, his AEW departure was fuelled by his conflicts with The Elite and Jack Perry.