'You Dirty Dog' WWE Fans In Frenzy After Dominik Mysterio Thanks Liv Morgan For Dinner Following Betrayal To Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio is probably among the most hated men in WWE at the moment, especially after he betrays Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. Dirty Dom cost Mami the World Women's Championship after siding with Liv Morgan. Followed by SummerSlam, Dom Dom seemingly had dinner with Liv Morgan, and he thanked her for the food on social media.

Posting a picture of him with three plates of chicken nuggets on X( formerly Twitter), Dominik Mysterio appreciated Liv Morgan. After tagging the reigning World Women's Champion, he wrote, " She gets me... Thank you".

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan shared a kiss at the end of the match, putting Rhea in disbelief.While Dominik is a remarkable heel capable of creating nuclear heat on television, he surely knows how to generate the same heat on social media. The WWE fans called him out for the recent post. Some also praised him for his brilliant character work.

Comparing Dominik with the late Eddie Guerrero, one fan wrote, " Eddie would be so proud, Latino Heat 2.0!!!", while another fan said, " We believed in you Dom! Now when Liv breaks your heart like you did Rhea don’t come crawling back to her! You’ll get what’s coming for this!", showing how seriously the fans are invested in this romantic angle.

One fan gave an outlandish compliment to Dirty Dom saying, " You dirty dog" and posted a picture of the former NXT North American Champion. Another fan drew a comparison with Hollywood star Pete Davidson, who is regarded as the lady's man, and wrote, "Bro got the girl and the grub. He's unlocked that Pete Davidson rizz".

Suggesting Rhea Ripley would be in rage after the junior Mysterio turned on him, one fan commented "Bro is on his final meal before Monday".

After a long association with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio has finally gone a separate way after finding affection from Liv Morgan. The betrayal could lead to several new angles in WWE. Liv and Rhea are likely to continue their battle for the World Women's Championship.

On the other hand, after sparking a romance with Jey Uso since her return, Rhea might find a new man in him. It could lead to a mixed tag team match in a future PLE. Another possibility is an intergender match.

Mami might seek revenge for the betrayal of Dom Dom by challenging him to a inter-gender singles match, perhaps inside the Hell in a Cell. We need to wait to see how this storyline unfolds at the end.