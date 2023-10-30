‘You don’t get rid of Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo’: Before seeking ownership in Raiders; Tom Brady was set to be their QB

When Tom Brady went on his second retirement this year, everyone thought that he would come back. The Las Vegas Raiders thought the same, only this time, it’s the NFL legend’s final retirement.

According to a league insider, the Las Vegas Raiders planned to approach Tom if he had come back after his retirement. But he didn’t, and the NFL team had to go with Jimmy Garoppolo. Here’s what the insider revealed:

Was Jimmy Garoppolo not the first choice for the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders were interested in acquiring Tom Brady as the quarterback for their team, assuming he’d come back from his second retirement. But since things didn’t go as expected, the Las Vegas Raiders had to go with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Also Read: ‘My wife makes a lot of money’: When Tom Brady hilariously explained to Jimmy Kimmel why he wasn’t top paid NFL player 2019

Even though Tom didn’t come back from retirement, he did make himself part of the Las Vegas Raiders by becoming the minority shareholder of the team. Coming to Jimmy Garoppolo, he wasn’t second but third choice of the NFL team.

Hondo Carpenter, who is an NFL insider, made a star appearance on one of the recently released upside of Las Vegas Raiders Inside Podcasts . During his time on the podcast, Carpenter shared interesting details about Tom Brady being Raider’s first choice.

Also Read: ‘She’s very genuine’: Travis Kelce’s father on his son’s new USD 1.1 billion pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift

“I’m not going to get into a ton of detail. I can’t. So if you choose not to believe this, that’s fine… There was no tampering, but the Raiders believed they were getting Tom Brady and had every reason to think that… I said you don’t get rid of a Derek Carr for a Jimmy Garoppolo and that was not the plan”, explained Hondo Carpenter.

Going further in the conversation, the sports insider revealed that Jimmy Garoppolo was, in fact, the third choice for the Las Vegas Raiders. When he asked who was the second choice, he didn’t reveal that, saying it wasn’t important.

Also Read: ‘Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing’: Former NFL star Robert Griffin III mourns beloved actor’s passing

What’s more interesting is that the NFL team would not have let Derek Carr go if they knew Tom wasn’t available, as per Carpenter. “I know they wouldn’t have let Derek go if they thought Jimmy was [going to be] the guy. I know that,” explained Hondo Carpenter.

Also Read: Kirk Cousins injury update: What happened to Vikings QB, and how long will he be out of action?

Advertisement

Derek Carr left the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, which led the NFL team to go with their third option for the quarterback, which was Jimmy Garoppolo. Do you think they made the right choice by letting Derek go?