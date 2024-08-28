'You F*cking Joke Of A Magazine': John Cena Fans Thrash Rolling Stone For Accusing WWE Star Of Following White Nationalists

John Cena being one of the most popular faces on the planet earth, often becomes the victim of unwanted controversies. Recently, the acclaimed magazine, Rolling Stone, published an article, criticizing the people he follows on social media.

The Leader of Cenation currently follows over 856k people on X (formerly Twitter). The Rolling Stone article claims, that despite the good guy image and preaching Rise Above Hate hashtag on his X profile, he follows white nationalists. The article says, "So why is he following prominent white supremacists, antisemites, and hate accounts on X?"

ALSO READ: John Cena Accused Of Abandoning 'The Innocent For His Gain' By Ex-WWE Star: 'He Has No Morals, Just Craving For Money'

Seeing Rolling Stone's article targeting the former WWE Champion, people were quick to respond, defending John Cena and bashing Rolling Stone for trying to create a buzz out of nothing.

One X user took a jibe at the writer of the article, saying, "Imagine being a journalist and your output for the day is writing about how some of the 800k people John Cena follows have politics you don't like. Loathsome".

Another fan explained how it is impossible to micro-manage over 850000 accounts John Cena follows, writing, "He follows 856,000 people. It’s essentially statistically impossible to follow 856,000 people without snagging a white nationalist, or an irrelevant erstwhile music journal"

One user criticized Rolling Stone's level of journalism and noted, "Ask yourself where you went wrong in your life that your profession is literally scrutinizing who John Cena follows! "

Advertisement

Another fan defended Cena and called him a good man after writing, "I mean, he follows me because I had a few spicy memes. and ima a single dad doing right by my daughter.....

He is a good dude with honor and integrity.Attack him all you want. He is still a better person than you". One passionate Cena fan thrashed the magazine, saying, "You f**ing joke of a magazine".

On X, a majority of comments lashed out at Rolling Stone for the absurd journalism of trying to create a controversy about John Cena. The WWE star is a philanthropist. Aside from his inspiring WWE catchphrases such as Rise Above Hate and Never Give Up, he holds the record of granting the most number of Make-A-Wishes for children.

While he has been a babyface on TV for nearly two decades, he maintains the same image on social media platforms and outside the squared circle. He follows around 856000 people at the moment, but his follower count is over 14 million.

Advertisement