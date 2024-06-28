‘You Gave Birth To Your Husband’s Teammate’: Savannah James Sparks Hilarious Reactions With LeBron-Bronny Meme

LeBron James’ son Bronny James was recently drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, and the internet quickly filled with funny tweets and comments, adding to the hilarity of the situation. LeBron’s wife and Bronny’s mother Savannah James also saw the lighter side of these funny tweets and memes as she shared a hilarious tweet on her Instagram story that had fans in stitches.

The tweet, originally posted by Steven Cheah, humorously highlighted how LeBron James is sleeping with his new teammate Bronny James' mother Savannah. This tweet was openly embraced by Savannah which created even funnier reactions from the fans. The reactions showcased the internet's ability to find humor in almost any situation.

Fan reaction to Savannah James' Instagram story on LeBron-Bronny meme

Savannah James' Instagram story featuring Steven Cheah's tweet about LeBron and Bronny drew widespread amusement online.

One fan quipped, “Savannah gave birth to her husband’s teammate,” while another shared a meme of Derrick Rose with a serious face captioned "LMAO," suggesting Bronny might not appreciate the jokes.

Another fan sarcastically criticized the Lakers organization, questioning how they could allow one of their players to sleep with a teammate’s mother. All of these humorous posts and comments highlighted the playful side of sports fandom and the creative ways fans engage with their favorite athletes.

Lakers drafting Bronny James: nepotism or merit?

As soon as the Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the debate began: Is Bronny’s selection to the Lakers a result of nepotism or his own merit? Many argue that Bronny's selection is influenced by his father LeBron's presence and status in the team. Critics suggest that the Lakers drafted Bronny to secure LeBron’s commitment to a lucrative long-term contract.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski and other commentators argue that nepotism is rampant in professional sports, not just in Bronny's case.

Examples like the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hiring family members and Giannis Antetokounmpo's influence in securing his brother Thanasis a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks show that family connections often play a role in sports decisions.

Despite the nepotism claims, Bronny has demonstrated his own potential. Being the son of a billionaire athlete and arguably the greatest basketball player ever, Bronny James didn't have to wake up early for practice sessions and work hard, but he did.

He has shown promise to be a great defensive guard. Most of the time, second-round draft picks don't pan out. Looking at the past five NBA drafts, there are hardly any players from the second rounds who are still active on rosters.

Therefore, the Lakers’ choice to draft Bronny is not as controversial as some suggest —they didn't "waste" the pick.

According to former NFL QB Robert Griffin III, people are now raising concerns about nepotism, because it pertains to LeBron James; no one seemed to care before.

As one fan aptly put it, "Everything’s a problem when LeBron does it," which sums up the situation best. Regardless of opinions, having a 19-year-old Bronny James in the NBA is a unique and exciting development. Fans will witness a special moment when LeBron and Bronny step onto the court together, offering a historic moment on an NBA court.