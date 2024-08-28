'You Get What You Deserve': Dominik Mysterio Opens Up On Recent Breakup With Rhea Ripley At WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio ended a two-year kayfabe relationship with Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, choosing Liv Morgan and deceiving Mami. The Dirty Dom of WWE recently opened up about backstabbing the former Women's Champion, saying, "You get what you deserve," in reference to the breakup with Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio appeared on the Cheap Heat Podcast, hosted by Peter Rosenberg. During the episode, he discussed breaking Mami's heart, commenting on Ripley's emotional reaction at SummerSlam. He said, “A lot of people saw the emotion that she had at SummerSlam after everything happened. I see you naturally laughing. So, it actually brought you joy to see her in pain. I wouldn't say it brought me joy but it was more of like a sort of like, you get what you deserve kinda thing."

Dominik Mysterio further recalled the unusual start of his relationship with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. He mentioned that it began after Rhea choked him out in the ring, assaulted him, and then carried him on her shoulders while his face was bruised from the attack.

Dominik then considered joining Rhea and The Judgment Day, embracing a heel turn in the process. While the relationship was working, he discussed Rhea's poor behavior following his loss of the NXT North American Championship.

After losing the title, when Dominik received another title shot, Mami issued a stern warning: "You better come home with that title or don't come home at all." Dominik claimed that Liv Morgan would never make such demands in their relationship.

ALSO READ: Rhea Ripley Responds to Liv Morgan Mocking Her by Wearing T-Shirt With Her Crying Face on It: ‘Obsessive Fan Behavior’

The on-screen relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley was one of the most exciting storylines in WWE programming while it lasted. Unlike most on-screen pairings, Rhea was the dominant one, guiding Dominik through numerous obstacles.

Advertisement

Everything seemed perfect until Rhea Ripley was abruptly injured by Liv Morgan, who then began teasing Dominik. On an episode of The Red Brand, viewers were shocked when Liv kissed Dominik, sparking interest in their budding relationship.

For weeks, their mutual attraction was evident, but Mami's return disrupted their dynamic. When Ripley came back, she was unhappy with Dominik's actions. Despite briefly regaining her affection, Dominik ultimately betrayed her at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Now, the new couple, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, will face off against the Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, at the Bash in Berlin PLE.