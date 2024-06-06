‘You Got a Bat in the Cave’: Shaquille O’Neal Trolled After Fans Spot Booger in His Nose as He Lip Syncs to Alicia Keys

13 years have passed since Shaquille O’Neal last stepped foot in the basketball arena but his charm shows no shine of slowing down as of yet.

After making history at the NBA court, Shaq has taken his social media accounts as a preferred destination for his fans to hang out and find clips and images of him doing his things.

While it is evident that DJ Diesel's followers are often blessed with random videos and photos on his account to groove to, this time proved a bit different from all.

O’Neal recently shared a short clip through his Instagram account where he was having an easy Tuesday. In the clip now going viral on the internet, he is seen trying his best to lip sync to Fallin' by Alicia Keys.

On one hand, where the former Lakers was showing off his best expression for the song, something else in particular grabbed the attention of his fans and followers. His eagle-eyed followers pointed at a 'booger'.

As Shaq went on full swing while singing the song without his voice, a fan noticed a booger peeping out of his left nostril. The fan did not stop there and took to the comments section to point it out. The fan wrote, “Hey, you got a bat in the cave!”

While most of them enjoyed Shaquille O’Neal’s singing skills and laughed about it, a group of his audience kept reminding him about his hygiene.

One user commented, “Are those boogers or nose hair? Couldn't focus on the performance.”

Another user said, “So you ain’t seen them boogers fall in your nose”

A third user asked, “What's inside his nose?” And, a fourth user said, “His booger [is] the backup singer.”

“Oh nah. First, the toes. Now, the booger. You're killin' me, uncle," expressed another user.

Shaq once paid $1000 for his pedicure as his feet were stinking

Once upon a time, Shaquille O’Neal revealed about his pedicure and how much it costs him to maintain the feet hygiene.

During an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, Shaquille O'Neal shocked fans by confessing to shelling out a whopping $1,000 for a single pedicure, all in a bid to address the unsightly and odorous condition of his feet.

The revelation came as a surprise to many, as the NBA legend opened up about his foray into nail care, a journey that began after a fateful incident on the basketball court.

O'Neal revealed that his nail-painting escapades commenced following a painful toenail injury sustained during a game, prompting him to seek relief from the discomfort.

He mentioned it was then that his mother Lucille O'Neal, who introduced him to the therapeutic benefits of pedicures, ultimately inspiring Shaq to embark on a quirky self-care routine that involves vibrant colors and glitter for his toenails.

Meanwhile, the larger-than-life athlete's transparency about his pedicure regimen has been well-documented, with public demonstrations of his nail-painting sessions and candid social media posts showcasing what he describes as his less-than-perfect feet.

In an Instagram post from July 2023, Shaq captured the unfiltered reaction of his pedicurist as she tended to his toes, with her blunt declaration about the state of his feet sparking a mix of awe and amusement among followers.

