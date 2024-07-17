‘You Gotta Put the Rocket on Him’: WWE Hall of Famer Endorses Jey Uso for World Championship Success

The ‘Yeet’ movement is running wild in WWE, as Jey Uso has become one of the most adored and fan-favorite stars on the roster. In a career that spanned over a decade, Jey Uso became the longest-reigning tag team champion in WWE history alongside his brother, Jimmy Uso.

However, Uso has yet to achieve a singles title since setting out on his solo career after leaving Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline.

Taking notice of his growing popularity among the WWE Universe, a certain WWE Hall of Famer has suggested that Uso is not far from winning a World Title soon. The wrestling veteran backing Jey Uso here is none other than Booker T.

Booker T says WWE needs to capitalize on Jey Uso’s growing popularity

There’s no denying that leaving the Usos tag team was the right call for Jey Uso to recognize his potential as a singles competitor. Moreover, Uso earned the nickname ‘Main Event Jey Uso’ during his riveting rivalry with Roman Reigns.

While most fans expected Uso to be the one to win this year’s Money in the Bank contract, Drew McIntyre won the match, leaving fans clamoring for Uso’s big moment. The booking garnered a strong reaction from Jey Uso's father, Rikishi.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T endorsed Jey Uso’s potential to win the world title soon. According to Booker T, WWE needs to strike the iron while it's hot, as Uso is one of the most popular stars on the current roster.

He stated on the Hall of Fame podcast: “Jey right now is super duper hot, so you gotta put the rocket on him sooner or later. Jey is a guy that definitely could be the world champion one day, the way the people are looking at him right now, so I think to capitalize off of that, you have to put the title on him sooner or later because he’s Uber hot right now.”

Needless to say, Jey Uso’s world title success is long overdue. Considering the fan engagement Uso has generated in recent times, it’s time for WWE to capitalize on his fame.

Aside from exceptional in-ring skills, Uso sure knows how to cut a compelling promo. All things considered, Jey Uso has all the recipes needed to be a WWE World Champion. With that, it kind of begs the question: When will Triple H put the world championship on Jey Uso? It remains to be seen.

Jey Uso came very close to winning the Undisputed WWE Championship

After defecting from The Bloodline, Jey Uso challenged then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. For Jey, winning the high-stakes match would have led to the abdication of Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief in addition to ending his historic championship reign.

During the closing moments of the match, Jey Uso speared the Head of the Table and delivered a powerful Uso Splash. But before the referee could count to three, Jimmy Uso got involved, betraying his twin.

Despite pushing Roman Reigns to the limit, Jey Uso failed to fulfill his dream of becoming the world champion, thanks to Jimmy Uso.

At this juncture, Jey Uso’s momentum is on the upswing. Nonetheless, we will have to wait and see when Uso finally holds the top gold in WWE.