‘You owe me a drink!’: When Vince McMahon went drinking with wrestlers, got hit by finishers and peed on Ric Flair’s bed

Vince McMahon was the chairman of WWE and recently sold his company earlier this year. He is currently serving as the executive chairman of the TKO group. McMahon has been working for the company for more than four decades. Many WWE superstars have numerous backstage stories, especially involving Vince McMahon.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, while talking to Hornswoggle on Bret Hart Radio, shared a story about how Vince McMahon received a finishing move from him and other WWE stars in a pub, and McMahon peed in Flair’s bed.

Bret Hart told Vince McMahon, alongside some other superstars including Hulk Hogan, Hawk, and himself, went to a strip bar. We were all drinking and enjoying ourselves when suddenly Hogan dared Hawk to perform the Doomsday Device on Vince. Hawk, with his tag team partner, picked McMahon on the shoulder and clotheslined him from the top of the platform. The move was performed cautiously, and Vince and the others ended up laughing and clapping. After seeing them perform the move, Bret told his tag team partner, "We could have done better."

Later, Hart revealed, “I remember I had two shots of Jack Daniels, one in each hand. I remember looking around, and all of a sudden, I realized what I said to Jim. All of a sudden, I turned around, and Jim had Vince in the bearhug for The Hart Foundation move.”

Hart said all the wrestlers there were looking at Bret, and he took his head away. He revealed that he and Vince ended up on the cement floor, and the next thing he remembered was McMahon saying to him, “You owe me a drink.”

Vince McMahon peed on Ric Flair’s bed

Bret also revealed that we were all drunk, and after leaving the bar, we went to Ric Flair’s place to continue the party. Vince was wrestling with guys on the carpet, and they partied all night. Hart then added that he also remembered Vince peeing on Flair’s bed in the hotel room.

Bret revealed that after two to three years, Vince told him he had fixed his neck, and he didn’t even remember when he got injured. To which Bret told him, maybe it was that time when he clotheslined him, to which Vince McMahon responded, maybe it was.

