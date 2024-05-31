‘You Really Made It Out the Mud’: Tyler Herro Trolls PJ Washington on His Instagram Live After Mavericks Advance to NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks have punched their ticket to the NBA Finals with a resounding victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking their first Finals appearance since 2011.

PJ Washington, who spent years with the Charlotte Hornets before finding a home in Dallas, celebrated the monumental win, declaring "From the bottom to the top" in a passionate Instagram Live video.

However, Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, known for his comic puns , took had a different view, playfully taunting Washington for making the transition from Charlotte to the Finals, jesting, "you really made it out the mud with this one."

As the Mavericks look ahead to the Finals, a daunting challenge awaits as they prepare to face the dominant Boston Celtics. Led by the sensational Luka Doncic, the Mavericks are eager to rewrite their history and claim a championship title.

Though the Celtics have showcased their prowess throughout the playoffs, the Mavericks are fueled by their determination and the potential return of Kristaps Porzingis, aiming to seize victory and etch a new legacy in the NBA Finals.

The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown between two formidable teams, with both sides fiercely vying for glory. As the Mavericks seek to overcome the Celtics' formidable playoff record, the NBA Finals promise to be a thrilling clash of willpower and skill, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they await the crowning of a new champion.

PJ Washington leads the way to NBA Finals for Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington has been a revelation for the Dallas Mavericks, leading the team to the NBA Finals after spending his entire career in Charlotte without making the playoffs or achieving a winning season.

His trade to the Mavericks, which was widely praised and exceeded expectations, has proven to be a game-changer for the team. During the regular season, Washington averaged 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, showcasing his versatility on the court.

Despite shooting fairly poorly, he demonstrated tremendous improvement in the playoffs, elevating his game to average 13.8 points per game while hitting 36% of his three-point attempts and delivered a pivotal performance in Game 5 of the WCF.

Additionally, Washington's impact extends beyond scoring as he has contributed significantly to the team's defensive prowess, helping the Mavericks become a stronger defensive force in their championship pursuit.

Notably, Washington's outstanding performances have been complemented by the pivotal contributions of his teammate, Daniel Gafford, whose finishing at the rim and exceptional rim protection on defense have been instrumental in the Mavericks' journey to the Finals.

Gafford's ability to capitalize on the offensive attention drawn by Luka Dončić has proven invaluable, as he efficiently finishes lobs and dump-off passes under the rim.

Also Read: NBA Legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley Come Face to Face With NBA Finals Prediction