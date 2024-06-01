'You Stuck Your Fingers In My Mouth' When Dustin Poirier Confronted Michael Chandler After UFC 281 Fight

After Dustin Poirier submitted Michael Chandler in the third round, the animosity between them had not vanished. Before announcing the winner, both contenders were witnessed in an argument that had the referee pulling them apart.

At UFC 281, Michael Chandler was accused of playing dirty tricks to win the fight against Diamond. Despite winning, Dustin Poirier looked disgusted with his opponent which led to a heated confrontation.

When Dustin Poirier Confronted Michael Chandler After The Fight

UFC 281 held at Madison Square Garden was a phenomenal event. Elite strikers Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler went head-to-head in a thrilling bout that had fans’ interest from start to finish.

Although it was wildly entertaining, fans noticed Chandler’s pattern of behavior throughout the fight. Ironfish hooked Poirier in the middle of the fight. Alongside that, he also delivered multiple back-of-the-head shots and blew his nose and blood in his opponent’s face.

Disregarding the dirty tricks, Dustin Poirier got the victory as he submitted Michael Chandler in the third round. The usual respect from two contenders after a fight was not present in this bout.

Diamond went on to confront Chandler concerning his behavior. "You stuck your fingers in my mouth. You don't do that," yelled Poirier. Although Iron tried to be lighthearted about the situation, his opponent was having none of it.

He also confronted the referee accusing him of letting Chandler exhibit the illegal behavior. Although he denied it, Michael and Dustin were continuously arguing in the octagon. Towards the end, the two hugged it out.

Although they seemed to have squashed it, Poirier was not a happy camper backstage. He spoke about the altercation he had with Chandler and disavowed his behavior in the octagon.

Dustin Poirier Responds To Conor McGregor’s Prediction For UFC 302

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is scheduled to defend his belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Although Diamond is an underdog going into the fight, he anticipates to shock the world and dominate the Russian fighter.

Poirier’s longtime rival Conor McGregor recently offered his prediction for the fight. The Notorious claimed Diamond to emerge victorious by TKO. Despite the support, Dustin is not impressed.

“Man, f*** him,” replied Poirier. The American lightweight contender’s relationship with Conor McGregor is still on the ropes due to their heated rivalry at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor brought up Dustin Poirier’s wife to insult him in their fight build-up. However, Diamond managed to emerge victorious due to a horrific ankle injury suffered by the Dubliner in the first round.

Despite the animosity, McGregor backs Poirier to win the fight. Although Conor seemed to have moved on, Dustin did not want to settle their rivalry just yet.