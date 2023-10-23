‘You think we win 3 out of 4?’: Shaquille O’Neal once revealed Kobe Bryant beef was manufactured for marketing

Shaq and Kobe, often lauded as one of the greatest pairs in history, spent 8 impressive seasons together. A series of successes and failures marked their legendary collaboration, including six trips to the finals and a streak of three straight championships. Despite their shared wins, Shaq and Kobe, both strong-minded individuals, experienced multiple tensions during their time with the Lakers.

Many fans attribute Shaq's exit from the team to the Black Mamba, believing that Kobe thought the towering center had lost his burning desire for victory. In return, the one-time Magic rookie frequently criticized the Lakers guard for his tendency to play solo.

The prevalent assumption held this version of the story as true until Shaq recently offered some shocking new insights into his relationship with Kobe in a podcast.

"I amplified it outside the locker room because I understood marketing. ‘He doesn't like me, and I don't like him,’ and everyone started talking about us. That's all I wanted. It snowballed to an extent where people started believing it. ‘You think we win 3 out of 4?"

Surprisingly, Shaq confessed that the perceived rivalry was just a marketing ploy. He insisted there was never any hostility between them.

Shaq expresses regret over feud with Kobe Bryant

During their tenure as Lakers teammates, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were famous for one of the NBA's most controversial feuds. Although they managed to mend their relationship before Bryant's untimely death in a 2020 helicopter crash, O'Neal has confessed to having substantial remorse over the long-standing tension.

"Keeping in touch was put on the back burner," O'Neal revealed to People magazine. "I'll never have the chance to encounter Kobe in person again. It's a remorseful thought that I didn't make that call sooner. Both of us should have picked up the phone. But with him busy and me occupied, we fell into the 'I'll see you when I see you' mindset," he added.

On the court, the teaming up of O'Neal and Bryant gave birth to a fierce duo that steered Los Angeles to three back-to-back championships between 2000 and 2002. With Phil Jackson at the helm and two of the era's best players on board, the Lakers were poised to create one of the most formidable dynasties in sporting history.

