'You turning as old as kaka': When Mr. Nags hilariously bantered with Virat Kohli during his birthday party

RCB has never won an IPL trophy in all these years. But despite that, RCB has one of the most loyal fans of all time. We cannot ignore that fact. When it comes to RCB, everyone is mostly a Virat Kohli fan. That man is just the youngest cricket legend. Let’s take you back in time when King Kohli celebrated his birthday and was hilariously called out “Old” by Mr Nags.

Throwback to when Mr Nags pulled Virat’s leg, calling him old in his own birthday bash

In 2020 when RCB qualified for playoffs, the team had a party, where Mr. Nags was also present. We all know how well the due are, when together. Mr Nags has seen with Virat multiple times, on various occasions, giving the internet some viral clips. One such clip is where Mr Nags jokingly calls Virat old. He said, “You turning as old as Kaka”, a joke that cracked everyone around.

After the comment, Virat explained that it was not his birthday party. It’s the party for playoffs, to which Mr. Nags again joked and said, “We lost four matches and going to the playoffs”. That made Virat and others laugh so much. Well, it was a funny joke, no offense. The video of the party was shared by RCB on its YouTube channel on November 5 and we can clearly see what a fun party it was.

Even though RCB lost four matches before playoffs, their performance was really impressive going forward into the tournament after that. They were in the top four of the 2020 IPL season table with 14 points. But eventually, they didn’t qualify for the semi-finals. MI won the IPL that year, beating DC by 5 wickets! Do you think RCB will qualify for finals this 2024 season?