‘You Want Viewers?’: Dana White Thinks Adding MMA in Olympics Could Boost Viewership

Over the past three decades, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has grown immensely. Could it be time for MMA in the Olympics? UFC CEO Dana White thinks so. He believes it could boost viewership. Imagine the thrill of MMA on the Olympic stage. But what do the fighters think?

Dustin Poirier, a UFC star, is excited about the idea. He dreams of representing the USA. He believes young fighters would benefit. Can MMA really enhance the Olympics? Dana White and Poirier certainly think it can. Would adding MMA bring more fans to the Games?

Why Dana White Believes MMA Belongs on the Olympic Stage

Dana White believes MMA should be an Olympic sport. During a recent fan Q&A session, he shared his thoughts. White said, "I think it should be an Olympic sport already. It’s not my job. It’s not what I’m looking to do. I’m not pushing to turn this thing into an Olympic sport."

But why does White feel so strongly? He points to a major issue the Olympics face today: declining viewership. White stated, "And not to mention the fact that one of the big problems the Olympics is having right now, is viewership. You want viewers? Put MMA in the Olympics."

White's confidence is clear. He believes MMA's inclusion could draw massive audiences. With MMA's global popularity, it’s easy to see why he thinks this way. Imagine the excitement of MMA on the world’s biggest stage. It could be a game-changer for the Olympics and for MMA.

