‘You’ll do nothin’: When Conor McGregor drove by two guys pretending to be him while play fighting

Conor McGregor became the first Dublin-based UFC fighter. He not only became the champion in UFC but also ended up becoming one of the biggest stars ever stepping inside the octagon. McGregor has a huge fan base all around the world he has over 47 million followers on his Instagram account.

In 2016, Dublin fans met McGregor accidentally when they were mimicking him on the street. Mark and Paddy were enjoying a Christmas party on a normal Friday. They both decide to act like their hometown hero and UFC star Conor McGregor. They started acting like McGregor and were, saying his famous line ‘You’ll do nothin’.

Suddenly a black luxury car stops at them window rolled down and on the passenger seat. It was the man himself the fans met McGregor accidentally while they were enacting him on the road. McGregor fist-bombed the fans from the car posed for the camera and repeated ‘ You’ll do Nothin’."

Conor McGregor appreciates Dillon Danis for his last fight

Dillon Danis fought YouTube sensation Logan Paul in a boxing match on October 14th, he lost the fight via Disqualification. Danis was Conor McGregor’s grappling coach and is a good friend of his. The whole world is against Danis but McGregor appreciates his friend on every possible occasion he has posted multiple tweets appreciating Danis.

Recently, Danis tweeted and thanked McGregor for supporting him he tweeted. “ He is the greatest fighter of our generation and I'm blessed to call him my brother.” Danis further expressed he can write endless paragraphs on McGregor. He just wanna say he loves him. To which McGregor responded by quoting his tweet.

McGregor tweeted “ Proud of you Dillon! You built that card tremendously and went out swinging! 4x jiu-jitsu world champion with the bottle to go into Pro boxing in front of the world.” McGregor appreciated Danis on how he made the card bigger and he went from Jiu Jitse to Boxing.

