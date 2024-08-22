Young Raiders Fan Has Hilariously Brutal Expectations for Raiders This Season

Even before stepping their foot in the regular season, the Raiders got a bitter taste of the minimal expectations their fans have from them this season. While they are familiar with criticism well, the way this young fan torched them with their words might be something the Raiders have never heard or seen before. “Not get arrested” was the very first thought of the little man when asked what he wanted from his favorite team this season by a KTNV reporter.

The Raiders have gained a reputation from the off-season since the boys from Antonio Pierce’s have often ended up in legal troubles earlier this year. The most popular scenario that pops up in fans’ minds when talking about Raiders getting arrested is DE Chandler Jones getting cut off from the team for getting arrested for violating a domestic violence protective order.

But it’s not just Jones who has made this reputation single-handedly. Damon Arnette, Janarius Robinson, and many more have contributed to it. Well, the little man’s request resonated well with the fans and the interviewer alike.

And that was not all that the little Raiders fan had to say. His response to another question by the interviewer left everyone hollering as well. The interviewer could barely stop himself from laughing out loud upon hearing the answer of the die-hard Raiders fan, the one-of-a-kind who had the least expectations from his team, especially when they were rolling out some Kermit Doll antics against Patrick Mahomes in the off-season. So much so that he did not hesitate to say “We’re not going to the Super Bowl,” when asked how he was feeling about his team this year

Fans came to the Raiders’ rescue in the comment section saying, “Bruh the Las Vegas Raiders are my favorite pick to win the Super Bowl. This kid is gonna have a great season.” Several were on the same page as him, and were enjoying his hilariously brutal response thoroughly, commenting things like “Raiders fan here, Little man speaking facts.”

Fox Sports predicted that the Las Vegas Raiders only have a minuscule 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl this season, further strengthening the claim that the young Raiders fan made. However, many expect the Raiders to be the underdogs this season.

This season will mark the first season where Antonio Pierce will be handling the reins of the Raiders as a Head Coach after his year-long stint as the linebackers coach for the same team. This is why fans expect Pierce to implement some fresh strategies, given the resources he has at his disposal.

Pierce seems to have also finalized Gardner Minshew as the starting QB after putting Aidan O'Connell and the former through a tough battle for the starting position. Now, only the performance of the team this season will be the result of how well Pierce’s decision could turn out to be. Since fans don’t have high expectations from the Raiders to make it to the Super Bowl, the decision to name Minshew as their starting QB will be a make-or-break one.