Young Rhea Ripley Saying She Hates Getting Licked In Face After Licking Dominik Mysterio In RAW Goes Viral

Former WWE women's world heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley is currently one of the biggest names competing actively on the red brand not only in the women's division but company-wide. Rhea Ripley made a return to the squared circle after a layoff of almost three months.

Rhea Ripley was ambushed backstage on the edition of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania XL by her ex-tag team partner, Liv Morgan. At that moment, Liv Morgan shoved Rhea Ripley on the door, and Mami’s shoulder connected the door awkwardly, injuring her.

Although Rhea Ripley's injury was not severe enough to require surgery, thanks to Mami’s superhuman strength and resilience, she needed therapies and rest to recover from her shoulder injury.

On the April 8th edition of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley announced her injury and vacated her WWE women's world heavyweight championship; on the other hand, Liv Morgan promised Mami she’ll take away things from that matter to her.

Queen of Extreme continued her revenge tour and captured Rhea Ripley’s championship after defeating The Man Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash 2024. After becoming champion, Liv Morgan targeted Ripley’s kayfabe boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio and started to seduce him, and it looked like it worked too.

ALSO READ: Liv Morgan Expresses Her Views on Whether Dominik Mysterio Will Be at Ringside at SS 2024

Young Rhea Ripley on face licking

Rhea Ripley made her return and confronted Liv Morgan on the most recent 7/22 episode of Monday Night RAW; Dominik Mysterio went off on Liv Morgan for the first time and rejected her proposal, choosing his Mami over Liv Morgan.

Advertisement

Rhea Ripley was impressed with Dominik Mysterio and the baddest couple of Red Brand, patched up after Mami cast the magic spell in the ears of Dominik Mysterio and, in a rare moment, Ripley licked the face of Dominik Mysterio on screen.

Now, an old video of you, a version of Rhea Ripley in blonde hair from the WWE Performance Center, is going viral. In it, she shared that licking face down to up is just strange for her.

Young Rhea Ripley says, ‘“Getting licked in the face, I legit got licked all the way face, and I was like just strange, so strange.”

ALSO READ: WWE Fans Feel Liv Morgan’s ‘Look Like Me’ Segment Ended the PG Era on Monday Night Raw

Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan custody match

The saga between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan is currently one of the best storylines the company has crafted in recent memories; Mami Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are all set to lock horns at the next pay-per-view of WWE after Money in the Bank 2024, the next pay per view of WWE is considered as the second biggest PLE of the company after WrestleMania 40 that they host annually, Summer Slam.

Advertisement

This year will be the 37th edition of the Summer Slam. Fans are electrified for the Summer Slam 2024, which is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE fanatics feel like the saga between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan is just not a one-match saga; the rivalry is going to go more than one match; a couple of days back, Liv Morgan made an appearance on the Rusic & Rose on The Big Show, where Liv Morgan was asked about recreating iconic custody match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero for Dominik Mysterio.

Unfortunately, Liv Morgan denied the custody match: “I want to win Dominik the old-fashioned way. I don’t want to win him in a match. I want him to see what I bring to the table because I see so clearly what he brings to the table.”

ALSO READ: Rhea Ripley Net Worth - How much is Rhea Ripley's Net Worth as of 2024?