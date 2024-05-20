‘Your Life Span’s Not Long’: Upset NBA Legend Opines On Coaching LeBron James and Kevin Durant After Darvin Ham’s Firing

Former NBA player and coach, Kevin McHale, highlighted the intense pressure coaches face when handling top-tier talents like LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

During his feature on SiriusXM NBA Radio, as per McHale, Kevin said that coaching elite players comes with its unique challenges and there’s a price to pay, and the lack of job security is one of them.

He shared, "I like ’em both as players, Durant and LeBron, but man, I tell you what, if you’re coaching those guys, your life span’s not long, man.”

However, it was not a new topic that the former Celtics champion has brought to light, ever since a few of the top names in the NBA regime got fired, there was a continuous debate on how fire-prone position it is to coach the top teams.

“You’re on life support when you get the job. It just seems like it’s just easier for everybody to kinda not say anything and then just blame somebody," McHale added.

McHale also showed his discontent with the Los Angeles Lakers firing their coach Darvin Ham only after two years. He also acknowledged the Phoenix Suns sacking Frank Vogel.

Kevin McHale Has Coaching Experience Too

Kevin McHale’s statement comes from his own on-court experience from coaching top teams. During his tenure as an NBA head coach, Kevin McHale had notable coaching roles, including leading the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, his most impactful coaching time was with the Houston Rockets. Here, he mentored James Harden to MVP success, solidifying Harden as one of the premier players in the league with outstanding averages of 29.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

Despite individual brilliance, exemplified by Harden's on-court achievements, the Rockets under McHale couldn't secure the ultimate victory, failing to progress past the Western Conference Finals.

Drawing parallels, McHale foresees similar dynamics with LeBron and Durant, citing recent coach dismissals following disappointing team performances.

Recent seasons have witnessed coaching changes for LeBron James and Kevin Durant's respective teams, resulting in increased pressure on incoming coaches. The likes of Steve Nash, Jacque Vaughn, Darvin Ham, Frank Vogel, and Mike Budenholzer have collectively juggled five coaching transitions, underscoring the volatility coaches face when managing superstar-laden rosters.

