‘Your Mom’s a F*king H*e’: Leaked Video of Luka Doncic Trash Talking Celtics Fan During 2024 NBA Finals Goes Viral

A viral video captured Luka Doncic replying to a derogatory comment from a Boston Celtics fan during the fifth game of the NBA Finals on Monday. Doncic looks fatigued in the clip, heading to the sideline for a towel while Jayson Tatum readies for a free throw.

It sounds like someone heckles Doncic about his exhaustion, to which he retorts, “Your mom’s a f—ing h-e, b-tch.”

Doncic thrives on interaction with opposition supporters, often engaging in playful banter. He even shared some fiery words with the Celtics' owner during this series. However, this time the banter did not fuel Doncic's performance as he might have hoped. His team, the Dallas Mavericks, faced a bitter defeat of 106-88, concluding the series in favor of the Celtics, granting them their 18th championship.

Luka Doncic's record-breaking playoff performance

Despite failing to win the second title for the Mavericks, Luka Doncic's performance enthralled as he created history in the NBA.

Throughout 22 postseason games, Doncic led the league with an average of 289 points, 9.5 rebounds, 81 assists, and .9 steals per game, playing just over 40 minutes per game. This is an unprecedented achievement, with no other player in NBA history topping all four categories in one postseason.

Surprisingly, Doncic seemed to be battling persistent injuries throughout the playoffs. Regardless, he played every match, even though his name was frequently found on the team's pre-match injury list. Post Game 5 on Monday night, Doncic expressed, "Irrespective of the pain, I stepped into the court determined to play but couldn't do enough."

Advertisement

Taking a pledge for an enthusiastic comeback, Doncic and the Mavericks will start afresh next season. Their team from their 2023–24 playoff run remains almost intact, with every player signed on except for the forward's Derrick Jones Jr. and Markieff Morris.

ALSO READ: NBA Finals Prize Money: How Much Will Boston Celtics Earn for Winning 2024 Championship?

Luka Doncic's determination and performance in the Finals

During the final series, Luka Doncic was marked on the injury report for each game, yet he never missed a single match. After suffering a defeat, a journalist questioned Doncic about his injuries. The journalist asked, "Now that this series has ended, to what extent were you in pain?"

Doncic responded, "The extent of my injury is irrelevant. I took part and gave my best. It was insufficient."

Doncic concluded Game 5 with an impressive score of 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. He scored 12/25 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range, playing for 43 minutes. Despite the hurdles, Mavs had a prosperous year, securing the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a record of 50-32.

Advertisement

With six seasons under his belt in the NBA (all with Dallas), this was Doncic's inaugural appearance in the Finals. Since the 2022 season, the Mavs have made it to the Western Conference Finals two times.

ALSO READ: Who is Jayson Tatum Baby Mama? Meet the Drop Dead Gorgeous Toriah Lachell