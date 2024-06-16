‘You’re Dipping Your Toe Into Another Man’s Testicl*s’: Jimmy Kimmel Teases Draymond Green Over His Suspension History

Draymond Green, infamous for his suspension history in the NBA, recently faced a significant suspension stint lasting 17 games due to an altercation with Rudy Gobert.

The infamous incident involved Green abruptly choking Gobert, an action that compelled the NBA to mandate counseling sessions for Green.

The narrative gained new momentum when Green appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' last. Kimmel cleverly probed Green about this combustive character trait, to which Green unapologetically embraced his villain persona.

In an eyebrow-raising conversation, Green admitted to his mandatory yet flexible counseling sessions. He revealed the dilemmas he grappled with, trying to adhere to HIPAA laws, balancing his shortcomings, and yet attending these sessions.

In his conversation with his counselor, he disclosed his perspective on striving to curb his suspensions, particularly focusing on his interaction with referees.

The gravity and humor of the situation were encapsulated in Kimmel's jest, hinting at the extremity of Green's reactions on the court.

Jimmy Kimmel: "Yeah, sometimes you're dipping your toe into another man's testicles in a hard way."

Green's revealing conversation painted a vivid picture of his struggles to manage his reactions and avoid further suspensions. He narrated his experiences from therapy, throwing light on the tactics he intended to adopt to keep his temper in check on and off the court.

ALSO READ: Reports: Dallas Mavericks 'Interested' in LeBron James' Son Bronny with Second-Round Draft Pick

Advertisement

Draymond Green Agrees with Joel Embiid: Did the Bucks Hand the Celtics a Championship by Trading Jrue Holiday?

Joel Embiid, star of the Philadelphia 76ers, stirred conversation during Game 3 of the NBA Finals even without playing. As the Boston Celtics stood on the brink of a 3-0 lead, Embiid mused over a crucial decision made in the off-season.

Following the Bucks' exchange of Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, the Celtics secured Holiday, who became instrumental in their current season's success. Embiid pondered if the Bucks essentially handed the championship to Boston by parting ways with Holiday.

Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond, agreed with Embiid during his podcast. He concretely stated the Bucks' decision to trade Holiday indeed benefited the Celtics.

"The response to Joel's query is affirmative," stated Green. "Even in trades such as this, there should be every effort made to retain Jrue."

Despite not achieving his previous All-Star-level performances this season, Holiday's two-way play significantly influences Boston's supremacy over its competitors. His place in an All-Defense team and his complementary role with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown underscores this point.

Advertisement

In the regular season, Holiday averaged 12.5 points per game (PPG), 5.4 rebounds per game (RPG), and 4.8 assists per game (G), with a beyond-the-arc shooting percentage of 42.9%. Even in the playoffs, his productivity remained consistent, with a standout show in Game 2 of the finals, scoring 26 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

ALSO READ: ‘I Think It’s F**king..’: Draymond Green Speaks Out on Klay Thompson Unfollowing the Warriors