‘You’re Just Noise Operating Beneth Facade of...’: Sportswriter Critiques Stephen A Smith’s Journalism Standards

Stephen A. Smith, a veteran analyst, faced criticism recently. He made headlines last week by claiming that an anonymous source had called Jaylen Brown an unmarketable player due to his personality.

Among Smith's critics was sports writer Jason Page who took to Twitter to confront Smith, accusing him of being mere hiding under the disguise of journalism.

"Every day we see Stephen A. Smith for what he truly is - an individual with an opinion. Sure, he has his friends and sources - sometimes they're the same thing. There's no denying he has sources, just like Sean Hannity Lawrence O'Donnell, or Rachel Maddow.

But leveraging these sources to stir controversy, entertain or antagonize doesn't make you a journalist, it just makes you noise behind the facade of journalism."

Page also likened Smith to 'Sean Hannity or Rachel Maddow of sports journalism'.

"Stephen A. Smith is more like a sports version of Rachel Maddow or Sean Hannity - a talk-show host. He can claim to be a journalist whenever it suits him, but those days are long gone. Those vanished in his rear-view mirror the moment he decided to host the show 'First Take'."

Page asserted that, although Smith has sources, so do individuals like Maddow and Hannity. However, having sources doesn't necessarily qualify someone as a journalist.

"We must stop mispresenting Stephen A Smith. What we see him as every day is what he is - an individual with an opinion. He has his friends and sources, often the same thing. There's no disputing that.

Isiah Thomas and Stephen A. Smith Spar Over Jaylen Brown Comments

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently engaged in a Twitter spat with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, centered remarks on the character of Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown.

Thomas, who has played the role of Brown's mentor since his university days at UC Berkeley, took to Twitter to question the credibility of Smith's source while fervently defending Brown's character and marketability.

Acting as Brown's advocate, Thomas demanded verification from Smith's unnamed source and his protective stance towards Brown was apparent in his outcry.

Thomas made it clear that he was pleased with Smith's use of anonymous sources to form conclusions about Brown's character.

Responding to the challenge, Smith aired his bewilderment and disappointment through a tweet.

Smith stated, "I'm at a loss of words, @IsiahThomas. I've been an admirer of Jaylen Brown for a while. That hasn't changed.

What's saddening is how YOU, who has known me for many years, chose to voice your disagreement in this public forum instead of having a private conversation with me."

He further added, "I guess this is the new trend — people are suddenly forgetting the sort of communication we've always had. That's fine. I'll always support JB — he's an amazing individual and player. But the @celtics need to seal the deal."

The feud caught fire when Smith hinted on ESPN's "First Take" that an anonymous NBA source insinuated that Jaylen Brown's apparent attitude of superiority might undermine his marketability.

