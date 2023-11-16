‘You’re less over after that’: Former WWE star says working with Roman Reigns has hurt Cody Rhodes and LA Knight

Roman Reigns is the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time. The Tribal Chief recently competed at Crown Jewel 2023. And successfully defended his championship against LA Knight.

His title defense against LA Knight was his fourth title defense of this year and the 29th title defense of his championship run since he captured the title.

Head of the table captured the WWE Universal Championship in 2020. Then unified the WWE championship and WWE Universal Championship after defeating Brock Lesnar in a champion vs champion winner takes it-all match at WrestleMania 38.

Reign has achieved a hat-trick of WrestleMania main event victories.

Recently, the former WWE star has talked about Roman Reigns. Former WWE star Stevie Richards while talking on The SmackDown/Raw Review expressed that every opponent of Roman Reigns gets affected negatively.

“Austin was probably the most over character outside of The Rock during that time and probably in the history of the company. So, if Austin jobs to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania, are you saying that Austin’s as over as he would be if he won? “He expressed.

Richard further expressed, “That’s the general consensus you’re talking about a blanket one-to-one analogy to LA Knight or Cody or anybody else. I wouldn’t want an angle with Roman Reigns right now because it would kill my career.”

Roman Reigns' current run

Roman Reigns made his return after a long time at Summer Slam 2020. And captured the Universal Championship then. The head of the table formed his own faction with his cousin Jey Uso as the right-hand man.

Later, Jimmy Uso joined the faction. Roman Reigns alongside his bloodline ruled WWE for almost four years now. Reign has an undefeated streak of three consecutive WrestleMania main event wins. He defended his title against Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37, then he faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a champion vs champion match. He last defended his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns' last match was against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023, and he is currently not advertised to compete for the rest of this year. Rumors suggest he will make his highly anticipated return near Royal Rumble 2024.

